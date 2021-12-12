ATTLEBORO — Can it be that the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team will be even better than last season?
Coach Amy Dolores is crossing her fingers, as the Catholic Central League powerhouse might have a second unit that could contend with the first unit for a title.
The reason being is that the Shamrocks return senior captain Cam Fauria (11 ppg, 39 percent 3-point shooter) up front to own the lane, senior captain and two-way guard Lydia Mordarski (13.2 ppg, 13 double-figure games among 15 outings) and playmaking senior captain and guard McKenzie Faherty.
“With their leadership, we have high expectations,” Dolores said, encouraged already by preseason scrimmages with Franklin, Oliver Ames and Medfield. “We’re not big, but we’re deep.”
The Shamrocks return some valuable contributors in 5-foot-6 senior Meg Rapose, 5-foot-5 junior Sam Reale, 5-foot-5 Mary Daly and 5-foot-6 Olivia Franciscus.
Bishop Feehan has two top-notch volleyball players and jumpers to defend and rebound in senior Olivia Olson and sophomore Julia Webster. Senior Kiran McGuirk is in the frontcourt mix as well.
And lo and behold, Dolores has two freshmen of impact on the roster in 5-foot-8 two-way guard Maddy Steel along with 5-foot-6 guard-forward Charlotte Adams-Lopez.
“We play a very competitive schedule; other teams want to beat us, so we have to play our best every night,” Dolores said. “There’s a lot of energy in the gym, kids fighting for playing time. We just have to figure out spots for kids and figure out how to mix some of the younger kids in there.”
Norton
There is plenty of optimism in the Lancer camp, as four of five starters for coach Dan Langmead return. The short (4-6 record) winter season presented playing time and the basis for the development of the current cast. On the heels of scrimmages with Mansfield and D-R, Langmead is very encouraged.
“It’s been a very good season, we’re shooting the ball,” Langmead said of the returning incumbents, junior captain and guard Tarryn Fieri, sophomore sharpshooter Emma Cochrane, industrious senior captain Mikayla Patch, and playmaking junior captain Kate Andy.
“We don’t have a lot of team size, so we’re going to have to team rebound,” Langmead said. “I think that we’ll be able to pressure (defense) teams.”
Sophomore guards Ella Tetreault and Peyton Mullin, along with a trio of promising freshmen — forward Reese Perry along with guards Carly McDonald and Abby Fitzroy — have blended in well. “We’re definitely getting a feel for it.”
“I think that in our (Tri-Valley) league, everyone will catch a few surprises; it’s a strong league,” Langmead said of Medway and Millis in the Lancers’ Small School Division.
Dighton-Rehoboth
Rest assured that coach Chris Perron can present as good a cast of athletes as there is in the SCC on the floor for the Falcons. Minus sharp-shooting, 1,114-point graduate Emily D’Ambrosio, the Falcons will be more balanced scoring-wise and will be able to rebound and defend.
“We have athletes, so we’re going to have to use that speed,” Perron said of senior guard Eliana Raposo, of soccer and softball fame, and junior captain and All-SCC selection, shooting guard Ella Damon.
The Falcons went 11-3 last season, losing in the SCC Tournament title game. The Falcons have the potential to be just as successful.
D-R has two prime-time frontcourt athletes and players in senior captain Caroline Reed and sophomore Lucy Latour. They are paired with senior Rachel Zankul and junior Olivia Tilden.
Senior Brianna Malaguti is a guard who attacks the lane and the basket, and junior Morgan Corey and sophomore Caroline Corvi are very capable in the backcourt.
‘We’re going to have to be defensive-minded and score by committee,” Perron added. “That and we’re going to have to develop some depth.”
Seekonk
Coach Bill Paulo firmly believes that the Warriors will be a team to be reckoned with in the SCC. Coming off of scrimmages with St. Raphael Academy and North Attleboro, “I think that we’re a pretty solid team,” Paulo, in his fourth season, said. “We can score inside and outside, but we’re small, so we’re going to have to rebound.”
The Warriors have but two seniors: shooting guard, captain and four-year varsity player Kate Leinson, along with the multi-talented (field hockey, softball) senior captain Bria Dunphy.
Junior Ally Dantas returns at the point-guard spot for a third varsity season, and is an athlete who can score. Senior forward Jazlyn Monteiro is a defensive stopper and strong rebounder.
The Warriors are coming off of a 7-3 season. “We’ve moved the ball well in scrimmages, and we can get points out of four or five kids.”
Sophomore Jordan Culpan is a very good point and off guard. Up front will be a 5-foot-7 sophomore Emily Leonard, a strong shooter and rebounder, along with very athletic Alexcya Barber. Junior Isabella Rosa is a combination forward-center with a soft shooting touch.
