REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High’s lone senior, Meg Reed, celebrated her last regular-season home contest by pouring in 23 points to lead the Falcons to a 62-27 South Coast Conference victory over Fairhaven Friday.
The MIAA Tournament-bound Falcons (11-8) built a 29-9 lead by halftime, then Reed tallied 12 third quarter points after sitting out much of the first half in foul trouble.
Emily D’Ambrosio added 13 points and Briana Malaguti had 12 for the Falcons, who have a non-league game Wednesday at Dartmouth.
Tri-County 54, Diman Voke 50
FALL RIVER — Senior Jenna Johnson scored a career-high 20 points, including the final four points of the game as Tri-County clinched its first Mayflower League title since 2017 in its regular-season finale.
With under a minute remaining in a 50-all tie game, Johnson hit a go-ahead free throw and then knocked down a 3-pointer with nine seconds left after the Cougars got a pair of key defensive stops to preserve the win.
Abby DiFloures added 12 points, while Cam Schweitzer racked up 16 rebounds to lead the Cougars (12-6).
Somerset Berkley 60, Seekonk 40
SOMERSET — Seekonk was victimized by turnovers and had no answer for Somerset-Berkley’s trio of leading scorers, who totaled 43 points in its South Coast Conference win.
Kate Leinson scored 13 points and Mia DiBiase 12 for Seekonk.
The Warriors (10-9, 8-5) visit Norton for a non-league game Tuesday.
Holliston 51, Norton 28
NORTON — The Panthers gained a 17-10 edge on the offensive glass and downed the Lancers in the Tri-Valey League game. Olivia Atherton led Norton with eight points.
Holliston gained a 28-13 lead by halftime. Norton (6-13) hosts Seekonk Tuesday to close out its season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.