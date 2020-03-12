BOSTON — The Foxboro High girls’ basketball team proved itself to be the premier quintet among all Division 2 schools in Eastern Massachusetts.
The Warriors led from start to finish Wednesday at TD Garden, taking a 52-35 victory over North Reading in the MIAA Division 2 State Tournament semifinal round.
Foxboro (24-2) recorded its 14th straight victory in convincing fashion at both ends of the floor.
Senior center Shakirah Ketant tallied 16 points and took in 16 rebounds, while senior forward Abby Hassman scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as well.
“Going into every game, we focus on our defense,” senior guard Lizzy Davis said of the Warriors’ intentions, limiting North Reading to two first-quarter points and to just 13 field goals in the game. “We have to shut them down first, and our offense will result from it. We didn’t want to give them any open looks.”
Foxboro will be seeking its second MIAA State title over the past three seasons, after taking home the crown in 2018 (beating Hopkinton). The Warriors first won a state championship in 1995 (topping Wayland) with current assistant coach Jamie Kelley as a member of the team, along with the late Jen Brown, Kristin Lentini and Denise O’Rourke — while head coach Lisa Downs was an assistant coach under Dan Damish.
“We knew coming in that they were long and strong,” North Reading coach Rob Romero said of Foxboro. “They were certainly the most physical team that we’ve faced. This team (Foxboro) had the combination of length and physicality.
“They put five kids on the court who all can hurt you; it’s hard to guard five.”
Foxboro secured its spot in Saturday’s championship game (venue and time TBA) during a glorious spurt over the final three minutes of the third quarter to gain a 42-21 lead.
Davis nailed a 3-pointer off of a Yara Fawaz pass, Jordyn Collins scored in low off of Hassman pass after a Hornet turnover, and on the ensuing series, Fawaz scored on a fast break off of a Davis feed. Then Ketant finished off a Fawaz pass inside.
The Warriors converted eight of 15 shots in that quarter, but more impressively had six assists on those field goals, with Fawaz having three assists and Davis two. With a 20-point lead (44-24) heading into the final eight minutes, Foxboro’s 17-point performance at the offensive end of the floor and limiting the Hornets to nine points (on 4-for-14 shooting) solidified its state stance.
“They (North Reading) were a scrappy team, we were resilient once again,” Downs said of the multi-purpose contributions from multiple players — Davis (five points, six rebounds, four assists), Fawaz (six points, three rebounds, three assists) and Katelyn Mollica (nine points, four rebounds).
The Warriors shot an admirable 7-for-14 in scoring 17 second-quarter points and 8-for-15 in scoring 17 third-quarter points.
“As long as we’re getting stops and good looks at the basket at the other end, we could do well,” Downs said. “We were trying to use our size and athleticism in the paint.”
The Warriors were playing in their seventh MIAA State Tournament semifinal-round game — their sixth at Boston, having taken victories on the parquet floor in 2017 (Arlington Catholic), 2013 (Marblehead), 1997 (Swampscott), 1995 (Wayland) and 1988 (Wakefield).
Foxboro’s man-to-man defense limited North Reading to merely 15 points over the first 16 minutes, and the Hornets had nearly as many turnovers (13) due to the Warriors’ man-to-man defensive scrutiny.
Foxboro gained a 27-15 lead by intermission as Mollica (five points with a 3-pointer), Ketant (four points, three rebounds) and Hassman (four points, three rebounds) dominated the second quarter. Ketant was a key factor, converting an offensive rebound into a basket for a 19-10 lead, and setting up Hassman for a 16-foot jumper twice from the left side.
Other than a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers by the Hornets, North Reading was never able to reduce Foxboro’s lead to fewer than seven points (15-8). The Hornets were able to make just two shots from the floor over the final six minutes.
Foxboro established its superiority right from the opening tap, owning a 10-2 lead at the first stop — but it could have been by more were it not for seven (mostly unforced) turnovers, four within the first four minutes.
Four points apiece from Ketant and Davis presented Foxboro with the edge, as the Warriors scored the first six points of the game and did not allow North Reading a basket for 5:51.
“We had so many turnovers in that first quarter, it was awful,” Downs said. “It was a lot of anxiety, getting the kinks out on the Garden floor. Our shots were not going in, and we know that’s going to happen at times.”
North Reading misfired on its first seven shots from the floor and committed six turnovers, having a 1-for-9 accuracy rate in the first quarter with eight turnovers.
North Reading (16-8), the Division 2 North titlist, took a skein of 10 straight wins into the game against Foxboro — allowing only one foe 50 points during that stretch.
The only moments in which the Hornets breathed some concern into the Warriors was at the outset of the fourth quarter, when Lauren Sullivan hit two 3-pointers and then scored on a drive to the basket, reducing the deficit to 14 points.
En route to the North title, the Hornets beat No. 10 Hamilton-Wenham (by 17 points), No. 2 Marblehead (by 15), No. 6 Newburyport (by four) and No. 1 Pentucket (by five).
In beating 22-win Pentucket by five points for the title, Romero used just five players, and on the season, the Hornets were averaging just 44.5 points per game.
“The goal was to keep her (Lauren Sullivan, 14 points) away from the basket,” Downs said of assigning Fawaz, the Warriors’ defensive stopper, to lock down the Hornets’ primary offensive weapon.
“We knew that once we got more than once chance to score (with offensive rebounds), and we were running the ball and getting them run down, we would be okay,” Downs added.
Foxboro will now meet Western Mass. Champion Taconic Regional (22-2), which bested Tri-Valley League member Medway (21-3) in the other semifinal-round pairing.
