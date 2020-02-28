FOXBORO — There was no doubt that the Foxboro High girls basketball squad had it in for Pembroke High.
The Titans had ousted Foxboro from last year’s MIAA tournament in the semifinals. But on Friday night, the Warriors smothered Pembroke’s offense on the way to a 56-43 win in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
“Defensively they did exactly what I asked them to do,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of her team. “They are all capable of scoring on that team,” Downs said of Pembroke. “But (senior guard) Lizzy (Davis) and (junior guard) Jordyn Collins did a fantastic job covering” Pembroke senior guard Katie Galligan, her school’s all-time leading scorer. Galligan was held to just three field goals for the night and a total of seven points.
“Offensively, we were moving the ball, shooting with confidence,” Downs said, while noting a less than stellar team performance (30-19) from the free throw line. “Every other aspect of the game was exactly what I could have asked for.”
Playing before a vocal home crowd, the Warriors hammered away at Pembroke’s defense starting in the second quarter as the Warriors hot-shooting junior guard, Katelyn Mollica, led the way with the first of her four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points.
Outscoring the Titans 15-8, the Warriors inflicted a run of nine unanswered points on Pembroke, holding the visitors to just three field goals and a couple of shots from the charity stripe.
By halftime, the Warriors had a 26-16 lead and managed to maintain that margin through most of the rest of the game, helped in large part by dominating the boards.
“Between Yara (Fawaz) Abby (Hassman) and Shakira (Ketant) in there, and even our guards were doing a decent amount of rebounding tonight,” Downs said.
Mollica rattled of another string of treys in the second half.
“She has ice in her veins, she wants the ball at the end, she wants to be taking those threes,” Downs said of her team’s 1,000-point scorer. “When there’s a little bit of space she’s going to be letting it go. But the rest of the team is going to be in there if she misses to get a second or third opportunity.”
Pembroke managed to battle back in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 35-30 on the strength of a trio of three-pointers from senior guard Sophie Considine, her team’s high-scorer with 15 points, but it was only a temporary respite for the Titans. Key baskets from Davis and one of those treys from Mollica opened the score up again and the Warriors’ defense inflicted another four-minute scoreless stretch on Pembroke.
Collins and Mollica helped to deliver the coup de grace to the Titans’ comeback attempt with a field goal and a pair of foul shots, respectively, in the final minute, sending Foxboro on to face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal in Mattapoisett between Old Rochester Regional High and New Mission High School of Hyde Park. The semifinal will be played Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Taunton High.
