NORTH ATTLEBORO — Nikki Lima-Correira, the former Attleboro High basketball star and long-time assistant coach at North Attleboro High, earned her first victory for the Rocketeer girls’ basketball team Wednesday.
The Rocketeers came out firing, building a 16-point lead after the first quarter and never let up in a 64-37 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton High.
Sophomore guard Summer Doherty led the Rocketeers with 12 points, Amanda Kaiser chipped in 10 while Eliza Dion had nine of her own. All 11 players who stepped on the floor scored for the Rocketeers, who built a 36-16 lead heading into the intermission.
It was a product of aggressive defense and finishing their transition chances in the up-tempo game. North Attleboro (1-1) will host Oliver Ames on Friday.
Bishop Feehan 67, North Kingstown, R.I. 45
NORTH KINGSTOWN — After holding just a five-point halftime advantage (31-26), the Shamrocks ran away with the non-league victory over North Kingston on the back of sophomore Haley Coupal.
Coupal had a career-high 22 points, equally effective in each half as she had 12 points in the first half and 10 more in the second. Coupal attacked the basket aggressively throughout and hit just a single 3-pointer in the contest.
Lydia Mordarski added 15 points of her own, while senior captains Jillian Margetta (11) and Kaitlyn Rapose (9) were also key contributors.
Feehan (2-0) next visits Archbishop Williams Friday.
Brockton 51, Mansfield 36
BROCKTON — The Hornets nearly overcame a 14-point first quarter deficit before falling to the Boxers in a non-league game. Brockton owned an 18-4 lead after the first quarter, but Mansfield narrowed the gap to 22-12 by intermission and to nine with three minutes left.
Kayla Vine scored 11 points for Mansfield, which shot just 8-for-49 from the floor in the contest. Abby Wager added 10 points and Sarah Dooling nine.
“We played a solid second and third quarter, but we missed too many shots,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said. The Hornets hit on 18 of 24 free throw chances. The Hornets (0-2) next visit Sharon Friday.
Franklin 80, King Philip 50
FRANKLIN — King Philip was unable to overcome Hockomock League opponent Franklin, who had their leading scorer Ally Brigham pour in 25 points.
Bri James (15 points) and Emma Glaser (10) led the Warriors (1-1) offense as they were down to 10 available players with a number of players unable to make the trip because of the flu.
KP travels to Milford Friday in another Hockomock League matchup.
Millis 55, Norton 30
MILLIS — Hannah Sheldon scored all 11 of her team-high points in the second half as Norton was unable to overcome a 39-9 halftime deficit in the Tri-Valley League game with Millis.
Jamie Walsh hit a pair of three pointers for six points for Norton (0-2), who host Medway in another TVL game Friday.
