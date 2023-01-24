ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team outscored Sharon High 44-19 in the second half to rally for a 73-51 Hockomock League win Tuesday night.

The Bombardiers led 21-17 after the first quarter, but hit halftime down 32-29. In the Attleboro locker room, head coach Bri Bracken told her team the necessity to execute over the final 16 minutes of play.