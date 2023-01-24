ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls basketball team outscored Sharon High 44-19 in the second half to rally for a 73-51 Hockomock League win Tuesday night.
The Bombardiers led 21-17 after the first quarter, but hit halftime down 32-29. In the Attleboro locker room, head coach Bri Bracken told her team the necessity to execute over the final 16 minutes of play.
“I said, ‘We need to execute and slow things down a little bit,’ “ Bracken said. “‘Execute our plays like we practice (from the day before.)’ We were letting (Sharon’s Jasmine Davis) do her thing, I think she had 20 points by half. We switched defenses around a little bit and we came up with steals.”
Lily Routhier had a triple-double in the win with 26 points, 10 steals and 11 rebounds. Avery James added 17 points and Kayla Goldrick had 12 points for the Bombardiers.
Attleboro plays again on Friday, hosting North Attleboro.
Foxboro 71, North Attleboro 30
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Warriors improved to 10-1 to lock up a state tournament spot berth.
Foxobro led 33-11 at halftime and didn’t let up tin hrough the second half. Leading the Warriors was Addie Ruter with 17 points. Cam Collins (16), Kailey Sullivan (15) and Erin Foley (10) also chipped in for Foxboro.
Ella McLaughlin led North attleboro with 12 points, all on 3-pointers
Foxboro hosts Oliver Ames on Friday while North (0-10) visits Attleboro Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 43, Joseph Case 29
DIGHTON — The Falcons toppled previously undefeated Case in a comeback win.
D-R trailed 25-24 after three quarters, but outscored Case 18-4 over the final eight minutes.
Cam Cloonan scored seven points in the fourth quarter outburst for the Falcons while Morgan Corey finished with a team-high 18 points and Ella Damon scored 10 points. D-R (7-3) plays at Old Rochester on Friday.
Franklin 63, Mansfield 55
FRANKLIN — The Hornets came up short on the road despite getting a spark off the bench from Natalya Gill with 13 points.
“Great high school basketball game,” Mansfield head coach Heather McPherson said. “Our girls battled.”
The Hornets were led in scoring by Kara Santos and Abby Wager’s 15 points, each. The loss snaps a five-game win streak for Mansfield (7-5), which next hosts Canton on Friday.
Medfield 59, Norton 28
MEDFIELD — Norton fell to 10-3 with the road loss. The Lancers host Norwood on Friday.
King Philip 47, Canton 43
WRENTHAM — The Warriors led 23-16 at halftime and then held on.
Leading King Philip (7-4) were Emily Sawyer and Jaclyn Bonner, each with 18 points. KP plays on Friday at Taunton.