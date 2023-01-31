FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball team routed Taunton High, 79-22, on Tuesday night behind a game-high 20 points from Addie Ruter.
Kailey Sullivan added 19 points for Foxboro (12-1) while teammate Camryn Collins added 18 and Ava Hill had 12.
The Warriors entertain Mansfield on Friday.
King Philip 59, Mansfield 55
MANSFIELD — The Warriors withstood a late charge by the Hornets to hold on for the Hockomock League road win.
Emily Sawyer’s 27 points led the Warriors (8-4) and Madison Paschke added nine for KP. Mansfield (8-5) was led by Abby Wager’s 17 points and Bridget Hanley’s 10.
KP plays Friday, hosting Franklin. Mansfield plays at Foxboro on Friday.
Sharon 56, North Attleboro 50
SHARON — The Rocketeers led 34-27 at half, but were unable to hang on against the Eagles.
The game was tied at 50-all with a minute to go, but North went scoreless the rest of the way.
The Rocketeers had half of their 34 points for the first half come from Sam Faria with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Sharon’s defense shut out Faria in the second half.
Ava McKeon added 13 points for North (3-11), which hits the floor again on Friday at Taunton.
Norton 48, Bellingham 19
BELLINGHAM — The Lancers led at the break 22-9 and kept pouring it on in the second half.
Ella Tetrault had 14 points and Emma Cochrane 13 points to lead Norton (11-4), which plays at Medway on Friday.
Southeastern 48, Tri-County 28
EASTON — Tri-County had 10 points from Amy Freitas, but it wasn’t nearly enough against the Hawks.
Gabby Dergham chipped in seven points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars (6-10). Tri-County hosts Diman Voke on Thursday.