NORTON — The Norton High girls basketball team rallied in the second half against Dedham High Friday night to nail down a 59-56 win at home.
Emma Cochrane led the charge for the Lancers with 14 points. Taryn Fierri scored 11, and Makayla Patch nine (all in the fourth quarter).
The Lancers trailed 32-19 at the half but outscored Dedham 18-8 in the third, closing the gap to three entering the final frame.
“We won the third quarter. I’m proud of the way we responded in the second half,” Norton coach Dan Langmead.
Norton pulled away in the fourth despite 46 points from Dedham senior Avery O’Connor, who was a center of attention for the Lancers defense.
“Their leading scorer is really difficult to stop,” Langmead said.
The Lancers (8-9) will face off against Sherman-Dover High on Tuesday.
Attleboro 81, Taunton 47
Thirty points from senior Meghan Gordon (14 of which came in the first quarter) propelled Attleboro to a resounding road victory over Taunton Friday.
Vanessa Ellis chipped in 12 points for the Bombardiers and Kayla Goldrick nine.
The Bombardiers (12-6) snapped their three-game losing streak with the win. They will play King Philip at home on Tuesday.
Canton 71, North Attleboro 41
The Bulldogs broke open a 7-all game after the first quarter by outscoring the host Rocketeers 21-5 in the second quarter to cruise to the Hockomock League win.
Summer Doherty led North (2-11, 3-13 league) with 15 points — all in the second half — while Taylor McMath added seven points.
The Rocketeers are at Sharon Sunday for a 12:30 p.m. game.
King Philip 35, Milford 29
After outscoring Milford 11-5 in the fourth quarter, King Philip eked out a win at home.
Sophomore Kaelyn Clancy was the Warriors leading scorer with seven points, four coming in the second half.
Leah Santoro and Madison Paschke also chipped in six points apiece. The Warriors struggled from the line as they made just seven of 15 free throws.
King Philip (8-7) play Attleboro on Tuesday.
Foxboro 72, Sharon 52
Foxboro secured a spot in tournament play with a wire-to-wire road win over Sharon.
Freshman Kailey Sullivan (26) and sophomore Cam Collins (24) spearheaded the Warriors with 50 combined points. Sullivan scored 11 of her 26 in the first quarter and was the catalyst behind Foxboro’s 23-9 start.
The Warriors (10-5) travel to Oliver Ames Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 57, Bishop Stang 27
Bishop Feehan closed out the Catholic Central League regular season in style, throttling Bishop Stang on the road.
The Sharmocks stormed out to a 29-14 at the half and extended it to 44-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Senior captain Lydia Mordarski scored 16 points. while senior captains McKenzie Faherty and Camryn Fauria added nine points apiece. Sammy Reale had eight points and seven rebounds. Olivia Olson also had seven rebounds.
McKenzie Faherty was a key cog in the first half run as she hit three threes. Mordarski scored 11 points in the third quarter.
Junior Olivia Fransciscus hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
On Tuesday, the Shamrocks (9-2) will face Bishop Fenwick at home in the CCL cup semufinal.
D-R 55, Apponequet 27
Dighton-Rehoboth rode the momentum from its 20-9 start to a decisive win over Apponequet at home.
Senior guard Bri Malaguti paced the Falcons with 16 points, while Eliana Raposo and Lucy Latour both chipped in 11.
The win pushes the Falcons to 10-7 and 9-3 in South Coast Conference play.
D-r will travel to play Greater New Bedford Vocational Technical on Tuesday.
Seekonk 44, Fairhaven 33
Sophomore Emily Leonard’s all-around performance carried Seekonk to a home win over Fairhaven.
Leonard had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks for the Warriors, while senior captains Bria Dunphy and Kate Leinson finished with 10 and nine points, respectively.
The Warriors (7-9 overall, 5-4 SCC) next play at Somerset Berkley on Tuesday.