TAUNTON -- The bus rides for the Foxboro High girls basketball team aren't over yet for this season.
The Warriors will be traveling back up Route 95 and along the Southeast Expressway to TD Bank Garden for the third time in four years after claiming the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional title Saturday with a well-taken 57-50 victory over Hingham High.
Foxboro notched its 23rd victory of the season and a spot in the MIAA Division 2 state semifinals, to be played Wednesday in Boston, after rallying past the Harbormen.
The Warriors now have another Division 2 South banner to add to their 2017, 2018 championships on the wall. And there were plenty of reasons for coach Lisa Downs' No. 2 seed squad securing its 13th straight win while erasing an 11-point second-half deficit.
Junior guard Katelyn Mollica hit a pair of first half 3-point field goals and flourished with 17 points despite intensive defensive scrutiny by Hingham.
Senior guard Lizzy Davis drilled all eight of her free throws, forced a game-clinching offensive foul charging call with 18 seconds remaining and played the final 13 minutes with four fouls.
Senior center Shakirah Ketant was a presence in the paint at both ends of the floor, scoring nine of her 13 points during the second half while collecting 10 rebounds and blocking two shots.
Junior Morgan Sylvestre came off the bench and dropped in a baseline jumper during a surge of 11 straight Foxboro points to erase a 40-29 deficit in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, senior forward Yara Fawaz defensively render limited Hingham senior guard and 1,000-point scorer Grace Bennis to one field goal — a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to conclude the first half.
The Warrior were 20-for-25 at the free throw line, including 9-for-10 in the fourth quarter, and boasted a defense which limited No. 4 seed Hingham (20-4) to two field goals over the final 13 minutes of the game.
"You just have to keep fighting and play defense -- offense wins games, but defense wins championships," said Mollica. "It's really helpful being in games like this before, having that experience and playing in the Hockomock League."
Mollica jump-started the Warrior comeback, initiating a surge of 11 straight points late in the third quarter by knocking down her third 3-point field goal. Both Fawaz and Ketant then hit pairs of free throws pull Foxboro within 40-36 of Hingham with two minutes left.
Fawaz scored in low off of a Sylvestre pass after a Hingham turnover, then Sylvestre deadlocked the game at 32-all with her baseline jumper after Mollica had fetched an offensive rebound.
Ketant hit a 15-foot jumper to regain the lead for the Warriors at 44-43 a minute into the fourth quarter and Davis then drained two free throws.
Foxboro outscored Hingham 11-2 over the final four minutes of the game with Mollica scoring on a runner in the lane and then nailing pairs of free throws with 24 and 17 seconds to go.
"We knew that we would have to focus our attention on Bennis, she's averaging 18 or 19 a game," Downs said of assigning the long-armed Fawaz to the task. "Fawaz did an amazing job on her. We tried make sure our help defense was there too."
Foxboro's defensive intensity yielded no less than a quartet of Hingham balls, seven missed free throws and 2-for-13 shooting in the fourth quarter. Even though the Warriors committed nine second half turnovers, Hingham never converted those chances into points.
"We knew that we had to pound it inside," Downs said of Foxboro not desiring a shooting contest with the Harbormen.
The Warriors shot poorly in both the first (4-for-12) and second (4-for-15) quarters, engaging in six ties and seven exchanges of lead with Hingham -- owning at best a three-point lead, facing at worst a five-point deficit.
Hingham's Caroline Connelly (nine points, 16 rebounds) took down 11 first half rebounds, while Jess Johnson scored six of her nine points in the second quarter. Ryley Blasett then scored five points and Connelly converted an offensive rebound into a three-point play to boost the Harbormen's lead to 40-29 with five minutes left in the third quarter.
Foxboro took the air out of Hingham's basketball thereafter, limiting the Harbormen to three free throws over the final five-plus minutes of that third quarter and to one field goal over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.
"We relied too much on our outside shots in the first half and when we drove to the paint good things happened," Downs said of Foxboro's 33 second-half points. "We knew that if we got into a shooting game with them, we'd be in trouble.
"I have seniors who a year ago would have crumbled," Downs added of erasing the double-digit deficit. "We were more poised on offense, we took our time. We have that capability (on offense) that whoever is having a good night gets the ball, but our defense definitely sets the tone -- every shot that they had, had to be a contested one, to have a hand up on every shot and they had to really earn it."
