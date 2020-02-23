FOXBORO — It’s one thing coaches in the area agree on: When it comes to high school girls basketball, Foxboro is the team to beat in the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
After taking back-to-back South Sectional titles in 2017 and 2018, Foxboro fell short in last year’s sectional semifinals to Pembroke.
The Warriors look to return to the Div. 2 South finals this year, beginning with a meeting against North Attleboro native Chris Perron’s Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High Falcons in an opening-round game Wednesday. After that, the second-seeded Warriors could be headed for a revenge showdown with the Titans of Pembroke High.
Meanwhile, King Philip, Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan face major obstacles in their quests for the Division 1 South title.
Under coach Lisa Downs, the Warriors are “ready to get the postseason started” and have developed into what other coaches have called “a well-oiled machine” that has dominated girls hoop in the area for a number of years.
Foxboro (18-2)
Downs will bring a full arsenal of talent when the Warriors host Dighton-Rehoboth (11-9) in the opening round of the Division 2 South Sectional on Wednesday.
Foxboro has a roster loaded with seven seniors — all of whom went to the tournament last year — and it will also include 1,000-point scorer, junior guard Katelyn Mollica.
Downs will hope that the Warriors can find second and third scorers out of Lizzy Davis, Shakirah Ketant and Yara Fawaz with opposing defenses focused on stopping Mollica.
“We’ve seen them (D-R) a few times and they are a decent team with a very good guard (Emily D’Ambrosio) and shooter,” Downs said. “We’re just going to focus on the little details that have gotten us this far. We really can’t add more at this point, just make sure there are no loose ends.
“Everyone’s healthy and as ready as we are going to be to get this postseason started,” Downs said.
Bishop Feehan (15-5)
Having a healthy Hayley Coupal and Kaitlyn Rapose could make all of the difference for the Shamrocks in the Division 1 South Sectional in their first season under head coach Amy Dolores.
“Hayley is one of our two leading scorers, along with Lydia Mordarski, also a sophomore, and so this is the first time they are going to be relied upon in a tournament,” Dolores said. “We have a lot of young kids that have developed and matured this year.”
Rapose, the Shamrocks’ 5-foot-11 senior forward, suffered an injury on Senior Night but is almost ready to get back into action and teams with Kyla Cunningham and Camryn Fauria as a strong combination inside.
Delores is sure she’ll need the help against Faye Veilleux, Faith Roy and the King Philip Warriors in the third meeting of the season against King Philip Tuesday night at home. Guards Jillian Margetta and Amanda Folan have been solid contributors.
“We’ve had two six-point (deciding) games against them,” Delores said, each team taking a home win, the Shamrocks 70-64. “So this is kind of a rubber match.”
Although the Shamrocks are the No. 5 seed, Dolores points out that the Warriors present, “a formidable opponent, it’s a great veteran team that should give us all a really good test.”
Attleboro (10-10)
The Bombardiers head into the Division 1 South Sectional for the first time in the three-year tenure of AHS coach Marty Crowley. Attleboro has a major challenge in traveling to No. 2 seed Needham High (18-2) Wednesday for a first-round matchup.
If the Bombardiers survive that, they will face some of the best girls basketball squads in the region.
“For us, we are getting to the party late since we clinched (a tournament spot) on the last game,” Crowley said, adding that Needham is “a formidable foe, athletic and quick. They are the real deal.”
The Bombardiers have playmaker Nyah Thomas and two ever-improving players in the paint in Ryan Johnson and Meg Gordon.
“We are playing our best ball coming down the stretch,” Crowley said. “We are just getting better every day. It’s a great group of kids to coach.
Although the Bombardiers are the No. 15 seed, “records are out the window,” said Crowley. “We’ll try to eliminate their scoring and do what we’ve done all season, dig in on defense and make good decisions with the ball on offense.
“We’ve been getting contributions from everybody, our starters and our bench. We are just going to show up and play hard and play to win.”
Dighton-Rehoboth (11-9)
Former North Attleboro High boys’ basketball coach Chris Perron has guided the Falcons into the Division 2 South Sectional in his first season at the helm. The Falcons have one of the best inside-outside combinations in the South Coast Conference in junior guard Emily D’Ambrosio and senior center Meg Reed.
They will open in the first round opponent against Hockomock League powerhouse, and No. 2 seed, Foxboro (18-2).
“You are dealing with a well-oiled, conditioned basketball team,” Perron said of the Warriors. “Under Lisa (Downs, the Foxboro coach), they’ve developed a formula for a great defensive team.”
While D-R is mostly healthy, Perron is able to call on only one senior (Reed) this year.
“Megan is a terrific competitor and a great leader,” Perron said. “We ask her to do so much. She’s a good rebounding and finisher around the basket.”
The Falcons will also rely on D’Ambrosio, the SCC’s leading scorer averaging 18 points a game. But Perron acknowledges that the Falcons face a formidable challenge in the first round.
“We are going to have to find a little magic,” he said.
Seekonk (10-10)
Coach Billy Paulo and the Warriors hope that their third meeting with Bourne will be the charm after Seekonk lost to the Canalmen by four and 10 points earlier in the season.
“This is the third we have played them — they beat us by 10 on the road,” said Paulo, “We battled back to within two (points) in that road game. They are a well-coached, disciplined team. We have to come out ready to play from the start.”
Bourne (14-6) finished the regular season atop the South Coast League’s Small School Division while Seekonk finished third. Paulo expects his team, including his two seniors, to be up to full strength for Bourne.
“We are a little banged up but we should have everybody,” Paulo said. Seekonk lost a first round Division 3 South game last season, but “hopefully, we’ll be able to come out and give it a good run,” he said.
Tri-County Regional (12-6)
Unlike some teams that have met their tourney opponents several times already this season, Tri-County is entering unknown territory when it ventures into the Division 4 Central Sectional. The Cougars host West Boylston (11-9) in the opening round on Wednesday.
After moving through its Mayflower League schedule, the Cougars head to the Central Mass. tournament.
“But being a Central girl myself,” T-C coach Julie Cafferty noted, “I have a few feelers out in places.
“I have everyone healthy and ready to go for the next part of our season,” she said.
The Cougars rely on four seniors, with Cafferty hoping that tournament experience from last season will be of assistance.
“They won’t be as nervous as they were,” Cafferty said.
Senior Abby DiFloures will be a big part of the game plan while classmate Senior Jenna Johnson has been playing really good basketball and our center Cam Schweitzer has been dominating the boards.
King Philip (10-8)
The Warriors might be the team that no one wants to play in Division 1 South with its athletic lineup, with coach Dan Nagle platooning five players at a time and the Warriors playing defense from end line to end line.
“We beat them once by six (65-59 at home) and they beat us once by six,” Nagle said of the first round matchup with Bishop Feehan. “They know us and we know what they do. They have great, young dynamic guards that can really get into a rhythm. If we can set the pace and control the tempo and not let their really talented kids get going.”
One bit of good news is that the Warriors are healthy heading into the tourney.
“We’ve had good luck with injuries for most of year,” Nagle says. “We’re a pretty deep team.”
Senior guard/forward Faye Veilleux and senior guard Faith Roy “have been playing at a really high level and we need them to have good nights,” Nagle said of two of the premier players in the Hockomock League.
The challenge for both the Warriors and Shamrocks will come in the second round against No. 2 seed Bridgewater-Raynham.
“I don’t think it gets much better than Division 1 South, straight up and down,” Nagle said. “I think whoever wins that bracket will have two or three really tough games.
“We can really compete with anyone,” he added. “Like I tell my kids, it’s a matter of who comes out with the most energy and who wants it the most.”
