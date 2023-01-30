SEEKONK — The Seekonk High girls basketball team pulled off a hard-fought 39-30 victory over West Bridgewater High on Monday night.
SEEKONK — The Seekonk High girls basketball team pulled off a hard-fought 39-30 victory over West Bridgewater High on Monday night.
The Warriors’ defense kept the Wildcats in check with man-to-man play for the majority of the game.
After being out-rebounded in the first half, the Warriors cleaned up on the boards in the second half, allowing them to limit second opportunities and outscore the Wildcats 15-9 in the third quarter.
Ally Dantas scored 13 points while Hayden Robinson and Riley Connell also made worthwhile contributions.
Seekonk (6-10) hosts Joseph Case Friday.
CANTON — Attleboro pulled out a win in the low-scoring affair, taking a 20-14 halftime lead into the third quarter, but had to hold on in the end.
The Bombardiers took a four-point lead into the final eight minutes with Canton unable to overcome the difference.
Leading Attleboro was Kayla Goldrick with 10 points. Lily Routhier added eight points.
Attleboro (8-3) plays Wednesday at Durfee.
FRANKLIN — Tri-County had 15 points and 19 rebounds from Gabby Dergham in its home setback.
Noelle Kennedy added 14 points for the Cougars (6-9), who play at Southeastern Regional Tuesday.