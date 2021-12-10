SEEKONK — Ally Dantas and Kate Leinson combined for 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Seekonk High girls’ basketball team broke a 24-all deadlock with Norton High Friday to win its season debut, 44-36.
Dantas scored 10 of her 17 points with a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter for Seekonk, while Leinson scored six points with a 3-pointer and finished with 17 points.
The defensive play of Bria Dunphy and backboard work by Emily Leonard led the Warriors to the win. Dunphy limited Norton shooter Mikayler Patch to one first half field goal, while Leonard dominated the boards, collecting 12 rebounds while scoring six points.
Seekonk held a 17-15 halftime lead and then cashed in on six of eight fourth quarter free throws to hold off the Lancers.
Taryn Fieri scored 12 of her 14 points during the second half for Norton, hitting two 3-pointers in the contest. Emma Cochrane added 10 points, six of those coming at the free throw line.
Norwell 58, Dighton-Rehoboth 34
NORWELL — The Falcons had trouble contending with the Clippers’ height in losing their non-league season debut as Norwell hit six 3-pointers, converted nine of 12 free throws and held a 36-19 lead by halftime.
Junior Morgan Corey paced the Falcons with 12 points, while junior Eliana Raposo had 11. The Falcons make their home debut Tuesday in a rematch with Norwell.
