ATTLEBORO — The senior class of the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team accounted for 48 points in a 62-13 rout of Arlington Catholic Friday in a Catholic Central League game.
Olivia Olson and Lydia Mordarski each scored 10 points for the Shamrocks (10-2). Camryn Fauria and Mckenzie Faherty each totaled nine points, while Meg Rapose and Kiran McGuirk had five points apiece.
The Shamrocks hit six 3-point field goals in the game and owned a 35-6 lead at halftime.
The Shamrocks return to the rigors of non-league competition Monday at home against Bridgewater-Raynham.
Norwood 70, Norton 39
NORWOOD — The Lancers led 13-12 in the first quarter before the Mustangs wend on a nine-point run and never looked back as they led at halftime 42-18 for the Tri-Valley League win.
Mikayler Patch led the Lancers (6-8, 4-7 TVL) with 11 points and teammate Taryn Fierri added nine. Megan Olbyrs tallied a game-high 28 points for Norwood.
Norton visits Millis Tuesday.
Tri-County 47, South Shore Christian Academy 25
HANOVER — The Cougars scored 16 first quarter points, led by eight points at halftime and shut down South Shore Christian Academy the rest of the way in the non-league win.
Amy Freitas scored five of her Cougar-best 12 points in the firs quarter, while Jolee Trofani also had five points in the opening session.
Kaylee Stenstrom added 10 points for Tri-County (3-6), which hosts South Shore Christian Monday.
Seekonk 51, New Bedford Voke 27
SEEKONK — Kate Leinson paced the Warriors with 18 points and Bria Dunphy added 14 points as the Warriors rolled to the South Coast Conference win.
Seekonk broke out to a 12-4 lead after the first quarter and was in control at the half, ahead 24-8.
Seekonk (5-7, 3-3 SCC) hosts Apponequet on Monday.