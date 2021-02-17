ATTLEBORO — The road to the Catholic Central League’s girls’ basketball championship was supposed to run along Holcott Drive.
Instead, the Crusaders of Bishop Fenwick High short-circuited the Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan High on Wednesday, taking home a 57-47 win in a CCL tourney semifinal at McIntyre Gymnasium.
There were two primary reasons for Bishop Fenwick’s second success in three meetings with Bishop Feehan – the Crusaders’ senior center Nasha Arnold, who accounted for 17 of her 21 points after halftime while taking down nine rebounds, and junior guard Olivia Found, who totaled 12 of her 18 points in the first half.
Combined with a sub-par shooting performance (6-for-22 in the second half) and 22 turnovers by the Shamrocks, along with the absence of junior point guard McKenzie Faherty (shoulder) Bishop Feehan never achieved a comfort zone at either end of the court.
“We didn’t make the most of our opportunities,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said.
The Shamrocks (10-4) faced a 26-23 deficit at the half and a 44-34 gap heading into the fourth quarter. Bishop Feehan had started out with a 9-4 lead on a trifecta by junior Lydia Mordarski (13 points, four rebounds) four minutes into the first quarter, but never led after that.
The Shamrocks tied the Crusaders at 23-all with a minute left in the second quarter on a pair of free throws by Mordarski and a drive to the basket by Camryn Fauria (16 points, seven rebounds), but never again were in a deadlock or took a second half lead.
“They’re a disciplined offensive team,” Dolores said the Crusaders’ inside-outside ability to produce points.
Arnold dominated the third quarter and directed Bishop Fenwick to the victory by scoring 15 points, including the first 10 for the Crsauders. In a surge of nine straight points, Arnold accounted for eight, twice scoring in the lane, converting an offensive rebound and scoring on a backdoor layup off a pass by Found.
The Crusaders opened up a 15-point lead (49-34) two minutes into the fourth quarter and kept Bishop Feehan without a field goal for the first five minutes of the session, the Shamrocks shooting just 2-for-10 in the quarter.
Arnold scored the first four points of the game for the Crusaders, then Found drilled a pair of 3-pointers. Found fueled a run of seven straight Crusader points early in the second quarter.
The Shamrocks closed the gap on three points by Mordarski, two on a feed from Kyla Cunningham (eight points, four rebounds), the latter also scoring out of a loose ball situation.
“Kenzie (Faherty) is a big part of our offense,” Dolores said. “We certainly have other kids who can play as well, but we didn’t have enough time to adjust to playing without her.”
The Shamrocks shot 3-for-14 in the first quarter, missed six foul shots in the first half and committed a dozen turnovers.
“We would take away one option and they would go to the next option,” Dolores said of the Crusaders creating space for shots (shooting 8-for-15 in n 18-point third quarter). “They really capitalized on that.”
