ATTLEBORO — If the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team did not already have enough motivation after suffering its first loss of the season to Bishop Fenwick High, Cathedral High of Boston provided even more on Wednesday.
Cathedral, which had already beaten Bishop Fenwick, asserted itself early at the defensive end and had multiple options in scoring at the other end of the court, but the Shamrocks responded to the challenge with a 63-38 beatdown of the Spartans in a Catholic Central League game.
“We had practices, the kids responded, they’re pretty competitive kids,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. “They wanted to come back to show what they can do.
“With them (Cathedral) beating Fenwick, that was kind of motivation.”
Six players contributed points in a 16-point first quarter, while sophomore Samantha Reale torched the twine for nine of the Shamrocks’ 16 points in the second quarter as Bishop Feehan (6-1) held a 29-17 advantage at the half.
Cathedral scored the first seven points of the second half to reduce the deficit to eight points at the three-minute mark, but the Shamrocks answered as Lydia Mordarski (10 points) hit a pair of free throws. Then in true Bishop Feehan fashion, both McKenzie Faherty and Olivia Olson (nine points) finished off steals for baskets and a 38-24 lead.
The Shamrocks weren’t done as Mordarski fetched a defensive rebound and then distributed the ball in low to Kyla Cunningham for a basket. Camryn Fauria (nine points) barged through the Spartan defense for a layup, finishing off a 10-point Shamrock flurry to build the lead back up to 18 points.
The Shamrocks’ attention to defensive detail in the third and fourth quarters was substantial. The Spartans were limited to 3-for-13 shooting over the final four minutes of the third quarter and then to 3-for-18 shooting over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Shamrocks hit on 24 shots from the floor, five of them 3-point shots, and Bishop Feehan cashed in on 10 of 11 chances at the charity stripe.
Nine players scored for Feehan Reale’s 15 points leading the way.
Other than an 0-for-7 shooting stretch with five turnovers over a five-minute span of the first quarter, the Shamrocks faced just two earlyu deficits at 5-4 and 8-6.
Bishop Feehan pulled into an 8-8 tie on a pair of free throws by Cunningham (five first half rebounds) Fauria launched a trifecta to put the Shamrocks in front. A blocked shot by Daley resulted in Reale scoring at the other end and Olson knocked down a 3-pointer with three seconds left.
Reale drilled in three straight jumpers , one a 3-pointer from the left baseline during the second quarter and finish off a flurry with a steal and a basket.
The Shamrocks visit Hingham Friday for a non-league game.
