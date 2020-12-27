BRAINTREE -- McKenzie Faherty knocked down the first shot of the season, a 3-pointer, for the Bishop Feehan High girls' basketball team Saturday and it was off to a 54-28 victory at Archbishop Williams.
With eight players contributing points, the Shamrocks gained a 27-12 lead by intermission and then scored the final 13 points of the game.
"We had some good moments," Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said of the Shamrocks' start after adjusting to the new MIAA rules for competition, which include facemasks.
Camryn Fauria (12 rebounds) and Lydia Mordarski each tallied 14 points for the Shamrocks, and the duo combined for 13 first-half points.
After Faherty hit her trifecta, Mordarski followed with another 3-pointer, while Kyla Cunningham also drained a 3-pointer during the first half. Bishop Feehan returns to action Monday with a game at Arlington Catholic.
