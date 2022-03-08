ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team saw a first-half challenge by Westford Academy Tuesday night, but the Shamrock girls pulled away in the second half on their way to a 51-42 win at home to advance to the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 1 girls basketball state tourney.
Bishop Feehan trailed 11-9 at the end of the first quarter with Julia Webster hitting a basket before the horn to cut the difference. The Shamrocks then went on a run in the second quarter behind Lydia Mordarski, who scored 10 of her team-high 19 points in the frame to give the Shamrocks a 27-25 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter Camryn Fauria netted nine of her 18 points to help create some separation as the Shamrocks took a 38-31 lead into the final eight minutes.
Bishop Feehan, a team that has beat teams soundly for much of the season, saw a challenge in Westford Academy that wasn’t a surprise for them.
“They’re well coached and have a point guard who really leads the charge for them,” Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores said. “It wasn’t a surprise they came out and were ready to fight. At this point of the season, the only teams that are playing are teams that know how to win and get things done. It was a good experience for us because we had to battle through some adversity and the girls had to pull together and get it done.”
Next up for Feehan is No. 4 Central Catholic in the Round of 8. The time and date for the game is to be announced as of Tuesday night.
Oliver Ames 58, Foxboro 41
The visiting Warriors dug themselves a big halftime hole and then used tough defense to close the gap in the second half, but Foxboro never got closer than six the rest of the way as it bowed out of the Div. 2 tournament with a 58-41 loss to Hockomock League power Oliver Ames in the round of 16.
The Warriors, seeded 14th in the tournament, faced a tall task in facing the third-seeded Tigers, who had already defeated Foxboro twice this season in league play. Oliver Ames jumped out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead, then outscored the Warriors 13-4 in the second quarter to take a commanding 29-9 lead, but a pressing defense got Foxboro back into the contest in the third quarter but it still trailed, 39-22. The Warriors at one point trailed just 43-37, but Camryn Collins fouled out and the Tigers went off on a 10-0 run that sealed the game.
“The girls left it all out on the court, and defensively challenged Oliver Ames throughout the second half,” said Foxboro coach Lisa Downs. “It was a great team effort, and I’m proud of their grit and look forward to seeing what we can do next year.”
Collins had 11 points while Ava Hill added nine for the Warriors, who finished the season at 14-8, and will be losing only two seniors to graduation.
Watertown 54, Norton 52
The visiting Lancers rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to take a one-point lead heading into the final quarter, but seventh-seeded Watertown rallied to take a thrilling victory in their Div. 3 second-round contest.
Taryn Fierri and Emma Cochrane both scored 12 points for Norton, which entered the game as the 10th seed in the tournament, while Ella Tetrault and Mikayler Patch both chipped in nine points and Carly McDonald added eight.
Despite the loss, it was a successful season for a Norton team that posted numbers that brought the Lancers to a level they haven’t seen for two decades.
Norton head coach Dan Langmead said his girls had nothing to hang their heads about.
“Great game, it was a tough loss,” Langmead said. “It was one of the most successful seasons in Norton girls basketball history. Big picture, I’m proud of this team and it was a really great run.”
Patch, the lone senior, departs the program due to graduation in the spring.