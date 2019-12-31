ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls’ basketball team flourished from the perimeter and in the paint at the offensive end of the floor and accomplished enough defensively through the first 16 minutes of play that the Mansfield High Hornets had scored merely 12 points.
With a trio of players arriving in double scoring figures, the Bombardiers notched their second victory in as many days, taking a 58-51 victory over Mansfield Tuesday in the Hockomock League game.
With seven players contributing points during an 18-point second quarter surge, the Bombardiers (3-3) gained a 14-point lead at intermission and owned a 14-point lead at 41-27 a minute into the fourth quarter before the Hornets (1-5) rallied for 24 points, scoring the final nine points of the game.
Senior guard Nyah Thomas (15 points, nine rebounds), senior guard Liv McCall (13 points, eight in the second half) and sophomore center-forward Meg Gordon (10 points, 12 rebounds) guided Attleboro into the “W” column.
“We played a great first half, defensively we were fantastic and a lot of kids contributed,” AHS coach Marty Crowley said. “They’re trying to take away our main scorers, but with seven kids scoring, our bench was awesome. It was a total team effort.”
Junior Ashley Santos (11 points, seven rebounds), junior Mikayla Vine (11 points, five rebounds) and freshman Abby Wager (11 points) paced the Hornets.
“A 39-point second half, but you wonder where was that in the first half,?” Mansfield High coach Mike Redding said of the Hornets’ offense. “We have to find a way to warm up different, harder and get ready to play quicker.”
The Bombardiers stopped the Hornets short in their second half bid with McCall scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter, knocking down a 3-pointer on AHS’ first possession and then a trio of free throws off of a foul and technical foul situation.
Mansfield had narrowed its deficit to 34-27 late in the third quarter as Kacey Veiking (eight points, six rebounds) scored off of a Vine pass, then the latter hit a 3-pointer and two free throws.
In spite of shooting 3-for-16 from the floor in the first quarter, Attleboro’s pesky defense limited Mansfield to merely two points on 1-for-10 shooting, while the Hornets committed seven turnovers.
The Hornets didn’t shoot much better in the second quarter (2-for-11), while committing a half-dozen turnovers.
Mansfield did play progressively better, improving its scoring in every quarter, scoring nearly as many points in the fourth quarter (24) as it did through three quarters.
“We played better defense in the second half,” Redding said, the Hornets limiting AHS to one field goal over the first four minutes of the third quarter. And the Hornets protected the ball better with only three second half turnovers.
“Thomas is good, off the dribble, she finishes, she finds open people,” Redding added of the Bombardier catalyst. “You have to worry about Liv (McCall) out on the 3-point line. The story of the game was that their bigs really played well, they got second chance points, points inside that we didn’t expect.”
The Bombardiers took control of their destiny by scoring 12 straight points early in the second quarter to forge a 20-5 advantage. In that spree, Jackie MacDonald scored in low off of a Lillian Froio feed; McCall converted a Hornet turnover into a basket; and an offensive rebound by Lindsey Perry resulted in two points for Emma Reilly (four rebounds).
Reilly followed that up the next time down the floor by finishing off an offensive rebound. Ryan Johnson (four rebounds) scored in low off of a Perry pass, then Gordon clutched a defensive rebound and went the length of the floor, driving for two more points.
“Nyah (Thomas) was very unselfish, Liv (McCall) hit a couple of big 3’s for us, Meghan (Gordon) is growing each game, this was a big one for us,” Crowley said.
The Bombardiers meet Oliver Ames Friday, while Mansfield hosts Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.