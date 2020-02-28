NEWTON — It’s on to the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional semifinals for the Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team.
The Shamrocks limited Newton South to merely 17 points over the first 16 minutes of play en route to a 55-43 victory Friday night.
The No. 6 seed Shamrocks (17-5) await the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal round game between Bridgewater-Raynham and Whitman-Hanson, with Feehan’s semifinal game set for Tuesday at Bridgewater-Raynham High with the time TBA.
Sophomore Camryn Fauria scored 15 points to lead the Shamrocks, who had seven players score. Senior captain and center Kaitlyn Rapose contributed 12 points, while sophomore guard Lydia Mordarski finished with 10 points.
Mordarski jump-started the Shamrocks with two 3-point field goals in the first quarter. Playing without injured sophomore guard Haley Coupal (knee), Feehan took a 29-17 lead by intermission and a 42-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Shamrocks attention to its man-to-man defensive concepts limited Newton South to eight third quarter points and four 3-point field goals.
The No. 4 seed Lions (16-6) had been impressive throughout the season with their defense, limiting 14 opponents to 40 points or less, but they were no match for the Shamrocks’ motion offense.
“We had good ball movement against their zone,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said.
In Coupal’s absence, senior guards Jill Margetta and Amanda Folan along with sophomore McKenzie Faherty rose to the occasion as Bishop Feehan never trailed after falling behind 1-0 to start the game.
“The kids responded well to the pressure, to playing on the road,” Dolores said. “They’ve been in big games before.”
