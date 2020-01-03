ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team pulled away in the second half of their Eastern Athletic Conference opener for a convincing 64-35 victory over Bishop Stang Friday.
Haley Coupal (11 points), Lydia Mordarski (10) and Jillian Margetta (9) led the balanced offensive attack for the Shamrocks, who held just a 27-18 halftime lead over the Spartans before extending the lead to 48-27 entering the fourth quarter.
Bishop Feehan (6-1) rides a four-game winning streak into its rivalry game at North Attleboro Sunday with a 5 p.m. tapoff.
Dedham 58, Norton 53
DEDHAM — Mikayler Patch (13 points) knocked down a fourth-quarter 3-pointer to bring Norton within a possession, but were unable to complete the comeback in a Tri-Valley League game at Dedham.
Hannah Sheldon had 16 points to lead the Lancers, who led 27-23 at halftime before Dedham caught fire in the third quarter outscoring Norton 23-11. Patch and Janet Jolly headed the defensive attack that excelled for most of the contest, while Olivia Atherton contributed with 11 points on three 3-pointers.
The Lancers (3-4, 0-4 in the TVL) travel to Westwood Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 59, Apponequet 42
LAKEVILLE — Emily D’Ambrosio dropped in nine of her game-high 24 points in the third quarter as the Falcons extending their six-point halftime lead to 46-31 entering the fourth quarter and eventually pulled out a win in their South Coast Conference big school opener.
Senior Meg Reed pitched in with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Meg Reilly and Caroline Reed played key roles on defense as Dighton-Rehoboth was able to pull away.
D-R (3-1) travels to Bishop Stang Monday for a non-league game.
Seekonk 57, Wareham 46
WAREHAM — With the game tied 18-18 at halftime, Seekonk buckled down on defense in the second half, allowing Wareham only two field goals in the third quarter and five in the fourth quarter to win the South Coast Conference clash.
Mia DiBiase led the Warriors with 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, to help Seekonk to a 30-27 lead entering the fourth quarter where Lauren Paulo scored 10 of her 12 points.
Ally Dantas added eight points for Seekonk (3-2, 1-0 SCC) and Lauren Tortolani had six points to go with a solid game on defense.
Seekonk hosts Bourne on Tuesday.
