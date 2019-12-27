NORTH ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls’ basketball team went on a 20-point scoring surge during the second quarter to take a 10-point lead by halftime and held off North Attleboro High 64-56 Friday in a meeting of Hockomock League foes.
Bri James scored 16 points and Faye Veilleux 11 for the Warriors (3-1), who held a 31-21 halftime lead and took a 50-41 edge into the fourth quarter.
Seven players scored for King Philip in the second quarter with James contributing seven points.
“We couldn’t put them away,” King Philip coach Dan Nagle said.
The Warriors had 11 players score, “but overall,” Nagle added, “we had a tough shooting night.”
North Attleboro (1-3) rallied in the third quarter behind Amanda Kaiser’s 10 points, but was unable to reduce the gap to fewer than eight points over the final eight minutes. Kaiser finished with 18 points, while Eliza Dion paced the Big Red with 19.
North Attleboro hit just three 3-pointers for the game and misfired on 10 free throws in the first half. The Rocketeers are off until a Jan. 3 game at Sharon.
King Philip visits Bishop Feehan Monday for a non-league game.
Newtown (Conn.) 65, Mansfield 50
MANSFIELD — All three losses sustained by the Mansfield High Hornets have come against unbeaten teams, the Hornets bowing to the Connecticut power in the opening round of the Holiday Tournament at the Albertini Gymnasium.
Cyleigh Wilson tallied 16 points for Newtown, which bolted to a 20-4 lead after the first quarter, making a surge of 16 unanswered points from midway in the first quarter to midway through the second quarter.
“We couldn’t put the ball in the ocean,” Hornets’ coach Mike Redding said of his team’s shooting woes.
Mansfield trailed 33-17 at the half. Mansfield scored 33 second half points, but the closest that the Hornets could cut the gap was to 37-24 in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Mikayla Vine with 5:44 to go.
Ashley Santos totaled 13 points and eight rebounds for Mansfield (1-3). Vine added nine points and Abby Wager had seven. The Hornets will meet Fontbonne Academy Saturday at 2:30 in the consolation round, while Newtown will meet Bridgewater-Raynham in the title game.
Norton 57, Boston United 17
RANDOLPH — Karen Sierri and Olivia Atherton scored 11 points apiece to lead the Lancers to the opening-round win in the Randolph Holiday Tournament.
Hannah Jolly and freshman Taylor Miller added eight points apiece for Norton (2-3), which led 30-7 at halftime.
The Lancers face the winner of Friday night’s other first-round game between Madison Park-Randolph in Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. championship game.
Dighton-Rehoboth 61, Wareham 42
REHOBOTH — Emily D’Ambrosio scored nine of her 23 points in a momentum-swinging third quarter as the Falcons of D-R stormed past the Vikings in a South Coast Conference game.
D-R took a 42-31 lead into the fourth quarter after a 22-point explosion in the third quarter with five players scoring points.
Meg Reed added 15 points for the Falcons (2-1), who hit five 3-pointers. D-R returns to action Friday at Apponequet.
Old Rochester 65, Seekonk 35
SEEKONK — The Warriors played a solid first half to only trail the Bulldogs 23-15 at halftime of the South Coast Conference game. However, the Bulldogs went on a third quarter surge to take control.
Kate Leinson and Mia DiBiase each had seven points apiece for the Warriors (1-2) who next host West Bridgewater Monday night.
