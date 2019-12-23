SEEKONK — Mia DiBiase crossed the 1,000-point plateau in her Warrior career by scoring 20 points, but the Seekonk High Warriors were stunned on their home floor by the Norton High girls’ basketball team, 57-51 Monday.
Mikayler Patch scored 11 of her 21 points during the first half for the Lancers, who held a 30-29 lead at the break, and then held off Seekonk down the stretch by hitting seven of eight free throws.
DiBiase reached the milestone by hitting two free throws with 4:55 left in the first half to put the Warriors in front, 22-20.
DiBiase, a senior guard, entered the season with 979 points, and scored 14 in the Warriors’ season opener — finishing with 20 against the Lancers.
DiBiase hit five of 13 shots from the floor, including a 2-for-6 accuracy rate from the 3-point line. In addition, DiBiase hit eight of 10 free throws and now has 1,013 career points.
DiBiase also had eight rebounds and three assists. Seekonk made an 8-2 spurt midway through the fourth quarter to narrow the gap to 47-45 with three minutes left, but could get no closer.
“They have some good shooters around her,” Norton coach Dan Langmead said. “It really was an evenly matched game.”
DiBiase, a four-year starter, averaged 18 points per game for coach Bill Paulo as a junior, collecting 10 games of scoring 20 points or more. The daughter of former Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Eric DiBiase, she is a product of the Jaguars AAU program.
DiBiase was harassed by Norton’s man-to-man defensive scheme through most of the game. In the meantime, Ally Dantas picked up the slack for Seekonk and scored 11 points.
The Lancers, facing a 32-30 deficit early in the second half, then went on a 14-0 surge to gain a 12-point lead.
Seekonk (1-1) next hosts Old Rochester for a South Coast Conference game Friday, while Norton plays in the Randolph Holiday Tournament on Friday.
Attleboro 78, Durfee 42
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers scored only 88 points during their first two games of the season, but almost surpassed that in four quarters against the Hilltoppers in taking their first victory of the season.
Nyah Thomas scored a career-high 30 points, accounting for 16 of those in an Attleboro third-quarter surge which left the Bombardiers with a 32-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Eight players produced points for AHS, including Liv McCall (12) and Jacki McDonald (11).
Thomas scored 14 first-half points in helping the Bombardiers gain a 40-26 lead at intermission. The Bombardiers (1-2) next take the floor Friday at 1 p.m. at crosstown rival Bishop Feehan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.