FOXBORO — It will a game forever to be remembered in her final game on her home floor at Foxboro High School for senior guard Katelyn Mollica.
The Warriors’ senior guard scored a single-game career-high 35 points, hitting nine 3-point field goals as Foxboro outshot King Philip 78-68 in the Hockomock League game.
The Stonehill College-bound Mollica, an All-Hockomock League selection helped guide Foxboro to the Davenport Division title last season, to the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament title, and to a share of the MIAA Division 2 State championship.
Mollica completed her Foxboro High career with 1,407 points.
“She has speed, she can shoot it and she works harder than anyone I’ve coached, the amount of time that she puts into her game,” Foxboro High coach Lisa Downs said in praise of Mollica, a four-year varsity veteran. “
“Considering she would have another 10 games or so in a normal season,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of the potential for Mollica to close in on 2,000 points.
Mollica hit 11 shots from the floor against KP and hit all four of her free throws as Foxboro (9-2) closed out its season on a seven-game win streak.
“She’s a special player, I’m glad that we don’t have to face her anymore,” KP coach Dan Nagle said in praise of Mollica, who was averaging just under 18 points per game this season. KP employed man-to-man and double-team defense on Mollica. “We were all over her too and she still got shots off, we were right on top of her on four or five of those shots that she made,” Nagle added.
Mollica moved into the No. 4 spot on Foxboro High’s all-time leading scoring list for female players behind Sarah Behn (2,562), Jennifer Brown (1,701) and Ashley Sampson (1,530), and moved ahead of Heather Morgan (1,394).
During her Warrior career, Mollica was a member of two state title teams and three Hockomock League Davenport Division titles. She averaged 19 points per game as a junior and hit 92 3-point shots.
“She’s matured as a well-rounded player,” Downs added of Mollica’s commitment to defense and sharing the ball. “Everyone knows that she can score, but she’s become such a more well-balanced player.”
Mollica scored 18 first-half points, knocking down six 3-point shots as Foxboro gained a 44-23 lead by intermission.
Mollica added 17 points over the final 16 minutes as Foxboro took a 56-45 lead into the fourth quarter, and never allowed KP (4-6) to close the gap to any fewer than six points over the final eight minutes.
“It was a great basketball game, it could have gone either way,” Nagle added of the high-scoring spree. Foxboro scored a single-game high for points, 20 above its seasonal scoring rate, while KP delivered its third-highest scoring game of the season, 12 points above its average-per-game rate.
Jordyn Collins added 13 points for Foxboro, while Erin Foley and Hannah Blake each scored 11 points. Caroline Aaron paced KP with 26 points, one of 11 Warriors from Wrentham to score points.
“They had people guarding her (Mollica) everywhere, and they’re big,” Downs said of KP’s swarming, trapping defenses and platoon style of play. “That can be intimidating, especially for the smaller girls out there.”
“They play a very aggressive trapping defense and we play full-court man (defense), so there was a frantic pace to the game,” Downs added. “If anyone else could copy that (Mollica’s work ethic), they’d made great players out of people.”
Mansfield 45, Taunton 35
MANSFIELD — The Hornets notched their eighth victory of the season in turning back the Tigers in the Hockomock League game. Sophomore Abby Wager totaled 13 points and senior Kacey Veiking added eight for Mansfield, which held a 27-19 halftime lead.
Wager scored six first-quarter points and Ashley Santos netted six second-quarter points to put the Hornets on top. Veiking scored six third-quarter points for the Hornets (8-4), which never allowed Taunton within range during the second half. The Hornets have a 3:15 p.m. game Monday in Taunton.
Mansfield 63, Notre Dame 60 (OT)
HINGHAM — Abby Wager sent the game into overtime, while Sarah Darlington drilled a key 3-point field goal in the extra session to put the Hornets ahead in taking home the non-league victory on Saturday.
Wager tallied 13 points and Darlington posted a career-high 12 points for the Hornets (7-4), who were deadlocked at 54 points apiece at the end of regulation time.
Contributing to the success of the Hornets was a 17-for-24 success rate at the free-throw line.
Canton 59, Attleboro 52
ATTLEBORO — The Bulldogs gained a 28-21 halftime lead and never allowed the Bombardiers to creep to within any fewer than six points during the second half in winning the Hockomock League game.
Meg Gordon scored 12 points and Hailey Goldrick 11 for the Bombardiers (7-4). Emma Reilly and Narissa Smith both tallied eight points.
AHS next has a noontime tap-off at home Monday with North Attleboro.
Bishop Feehan 61, Arlington Catholic 38
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks advanced into the semifinal round of the Catholic Central League Tournament playoffs with a second convincing win over Arlington Catholic. The Shamrocks won the first meeting by a 62-39 margin.
Nine Shamrocks contributed points, with Lydia Mordarski leading the way with 16. Kyla Cunningham added 12 points and Kenzie Faherty 11, while Camryn Fauria took down 11 rebounds.
Bishop Feehan (11-3) gained a 26-14 lead b y halftime, but Arlington Catholic then scored the first six points of the second half to throw a scare into the Shamrocks.
Bishop Feehan responded with a 19-4 surge as Mordarski scored seven points, Faherty six and Samantha Reale four.
