NORTON — The Norton High girls basketball team keeps on trucking.
The Lancers improved to 8-2 on the season Thursday night with a 56-40 win over Ashland High in a Tri-Valley League romp.
Senior guard Ella Tetrault led Norton’s scoring with a career-high 23 points while Emma Cochrane added 16 points.
The win keeps Norton’s hot start to the season going after seeing a six-game win streak to open the season get snapped. Since their loss to Dover-Sherborn on Jan. 3, the Lancers have won two of their last three.
The secret to Norton’s success so far this season has been its constant growth among a team that enjoys one another.
“We just have a talented team that enjoys playing together,” Norton coach Dan Langmead said. “They’re playing well together and we’re continuing to grow,” We’re making improvements. Even in the losses, we’ve done things well that we’re proud of. Just keep getting better every game.
“This is an awesome team, they’re so fun to coach and they work really hard,” Langmead added. “Some of the things I’m thinking, they’re beating me to it and saying it to each other. They’re locked in, in a lot of ways.”
The Lancers opened the game with a first half lead of 26-12. Holding Ashland’s leading scorers to limited totals while keeping defensive pressure up was key for the Lancers as their lead grew. Kate Andy came up big on the defensive end in slowing down Ashland’s top scorers.
“It was a good win, we played pretty well, especially in the fist half,” Langmead said. “They had two pretty good scorers who we held to three points in the first half. We wanted to keep playing well defensively. Overall, we played pretty well.
Norton is at Holliston on Tuesday.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.
