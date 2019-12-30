CUMBERLAND — Senior guard Nyah Thomas scored 21 points in powering the Attleboro High girls’ basketball team to a 45-35 victory at Cumberland High in a non-league game Monday.
The Bombardiers (2-3) took a 29-22 halftime lead and never allowed the Clippers to cut the gap to fewer than four points during the second half.
Thomas scored 10 first half points while Meg Gordon had five points as Attleboro never trailed over the first 16 minutes.
Late in the third quarter, baskets by Emma Reilly and Hailey Perry put the Bombardiers ahead for good. Attleboro also hit on nine of 12 free throws in the game.
The Bombardiers return home for a 1 p.m. tapoff Tuesday against Mansfield in a Hockomock League game.
Seekonk 54, West Bridgewater 32
SEEKONK — Kate Leinson connected on four 3-pointers for a team-high 16 points as the Warriors stretched their one-point halftime advantage to 16 points heading into the fourth quarter.
Leinson scored seven points in the third quarter while teammate Bria Dunphy scored five of her 11 total points to give the Warriors a 42-26 lead. Mia DiBiase added seven points.
Seekonk (2-2) will travel to Wareham on Friday.
