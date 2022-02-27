The time is now for playoff high school girls basketball in the state of Massachusetts.
Seven area teams will continue their season this week in hopes of clinching a state title. Two MIAA Division 1 games will open the area’s postseason competition, with No. 31 King Philip Regional, No. 26 Mansfield High and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional all playing on Tuesday.
KP will take on No. 34 Plymouth North, with hopes of keeping its season alive. KP closed the season strong, and will focus on a post-dominant team in Plymouth North.
“I think our team has been really hot as of late,” King Philip head coach Jeff Miszkiewicz said. “We turned the page on defense two or three weeks ago and our offense has recently turned a page and caught up. Mackenzie Hohulin and Jenna Coppola, they’re very strong inside. A lot of their offense is geared toward them.”
In the same corner of the bracket, Mansfield faces No. 39 Doherty with tipoff coming at 6:30 p.m.
Mansfield head coach Heather McPherson said there’s some things to be worked on ahead of Tuesday, and the team has been focusing on themselves and improving as much as possible before tip off.
“We’re excited we get another opportunity to play a game on our home court,” McPherson said. “We’ve been really working on dine tuning our plays as well as our defense, adding in a couple of nuances. At this point so many teams have seen you, so it’s adding in a couple of things that’ll catch some people off guard. ... We’re kind of going into it focusing in on ourselves more than the opponent.”
Division 2 action will also see an area team put its season on the line as No. 37 Dighton-Rehoboth takes on No. 28 Longmeadow. First tip is at 6:30 p.m.
D-R will take one of the longest road trips of the tournament out to Longmeadow, a roughly two-hour trip, ahead of Tuesday’s game.
“I think we’re making the longest trip in Division 2,” D-R head coach Chris Perron said. “I wish there was more transparency to the process. It’s not like we’re not happy, but it’s quite a hike.”
The Falcons expect Longmeadow’s tandem of Olivia Brown and Maela Allen to be a main focus on the floor in the preliminary game.
“If they were in the South Coast Conference, they would do very well,” Perron said. “I think they’re well prepared and play a lot of man-to-man. They’ve got two main players, Olivia Brown who is a tremendous shooter, and a very good young point guard in Maela Allen. We’re going to have to contain them.”
Later in the week
In Division 1, Attleboro will take on No. 20 North Andover at 6:30 p.m. at home in the first round.
No. 37 Lynn Classical or No. 28 Peabody at No. 5 Bishop Feehan, 6:30 p.m.
In Division 2, No. 14 Foxboro will host No. 19 Nashoba at 6:30 p.m. in first- round action.
In the first round of Division 3 action, No. 10 Norton takes on No. 23 Advanced Math and Science Charter on Wednesday.