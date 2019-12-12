FRANKLIN — The Tri-County Regional High girls’ basketball team started the season on an upbeat note, routing Bethany Christian Academy 41-14 Thursday in a non-league game.
Abby DiFloures was one of nine Cougars’s scorers ,leading Tri-County with 12 points. The Cougars led 28-4 at halftime.
Tri-County visits Upper Cape Regional Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.