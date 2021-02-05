BRIDGEWATER — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team put itself in position to win on the road against defending MIAA Division 1 South Sectional champ Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High, limiting the Trojans to 28 points through 24 minutes Friday in their non-league game.
The Trojans then exploded for 21 fourth quarter points and clamped down defensively on Bishop Feehan in taking a 49-37 victory.
Lydia Mordarski (13 points), Kyla Cunningham (eight) and Camryn Fauria (six) paced the Shamrocks (9-3) in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 South Sectional semifinal, won by the Trojans, 60-45.
“Defensively, we did a good job, we just didn’t get it done on offense in the fourth quarter,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said of the Shamrocks’ seven points in the final quarter.
Bishop Feehan limited the Trojans to seven points in the first quarter, taking a 10-7 lead going into the second quarter en route to a 22-17 halftime lead.
The Trojans hit on two of their seven 3-pointers in the game in the fourth quarter. Mordarski scored 10 of her points in the first half, while Cunningham had four fourth quarter free throws.
The Shamrocks host St. Mary’s of Lynn Sunday in a 3 p.m. CCL game.
Mansfield 64, Milford 33
MILFORD — Sophomore guard Abby Wager scored 10 of her career-high 20 points in an 18-point third quarter that carried Mansfield to the win for its second victory in as many days over the Scarlet Hawks.
The Hornets held a 28-20 halftime lead before pulling away as 11 Mansfield players scored with Ashley Santos adding 11 points and Sarah Dooling 10.
Mansfield (6-4) visits Plymouth North Tuesday.
North Attleboro 58, Sharon 26
SHARON — The Rocketeers played solid at both ends of the court in sweeping the season Hockomock League series with the Eagles, prevailing for the second time in as many days.
Senior guard Amanda Kaiser scored seven of her Rocketeer-best 15 points in a 23-point third quarter that established North’s superiority. North Attleboro (4-4) held a 25-13 lead at the break.
Junior forward Taylor McMath had 12 points for the Rocketeers, who hit 10 free throws. North Attleboro hosts Oliver Ames Monday.
Dedham 59, Norton 49
NORTON — The Lancers limited Marauders’ 6-foot-2 junior forward Avery O’Conner, a player of the year candidate in the Tri-Valley League, to 10 first-half points, but she hit six 3-point field goals and tallied 20 in the second half to turn back Norton.
The Lancers (3-5) trailed 25-19 at the half before Dedham poured in 20 third quarter points to take control. Norton closed the gap to single digits in the fourth quarter, limiting the Marauders to two field goals, but Dedham cashed in on nine free throw chances.
Taryn Fierri paced Norton with 12 points, while Mikayler Patch had 11. Kate Andy added 10 points, all in the fourth quarter, while Emma Cochrane scored nine, seven at the free throw line.
Norton hosts Dover-Sherborn Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.