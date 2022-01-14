ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team played its best in the first half once again, defending and running the floor for a 73-17 rout of Archbishop Williams High Friday in a Catholic Central League game.
Camryn Fauria scored 15 of her 19 points during the first half for the unbeaten Shamrocks (9-0), who held a commanding 41-7 lead at the half.
Eleven players scored for the Shamrocks, who hit on nine 3-point field goals in the game. Lydia Mordarski hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, 14 of those coming in the first half. Charlotte Adams-Lopez also hit three 3-pointers and totaled nine points.
The Shamrocks resume play Tuesday at Bishop Fenwick.
Ashland 60, Norton 47
ASHLAND — The Clockers scored 23 fourth quarter points to turn back the Lancers in the Tri-Valley League game. Norton was limited to six first quarter points and faced a 29-18 halftime deficit.
Ashland hit on seven field goals and eight of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Ella Tetrault hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for Norton (4-4). Mikayler Patch also had 12 points, hitting six of nine free throws. Carly McDonald added 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers.
The Lancers host Holliston Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 65, Bourne 41
REHOBOTH — A 25-point second quarter surge carried the Falcons to a 35-19 halftime lead in the South Coast Conference win.
Senior guard Bri Malaguti led D-R with 19 points while junior Ella Damon scored 10 of her 17 points in the first half as the Falcons erased an 11-10 deficit after eight minutes.
Sophomore Lucy Latour added 12 points for the Falcons (3-5, 2-2 SCC), who visit Apponequet Tuesday.
Old Rochester Regional 64, Seekonk 28
MATTAPOISETT — The South Coast Conference power Bulldogs used their height and inside scoring dominance to down the Warriors. Emily Leonard scored 11 points for Seekonk, which hosts Greater New Bedford Voke Tuesday.