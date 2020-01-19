FOXBORO — The difference for the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team is having veterans on the floor.
The Warriors withstood a siege of 17 unanswered points by Bishop Feehan High during the third quarter, answering with spurts of nine and 10 straight points to take a 61-49 victory in a clash of the area’s two powerhouses on Sunday.
Junior guard Katelyn Mollica drained four 3-point field goals to finish with 18 points for Foxboro, which improved to 9-1 and moved within a victory of qualifying for postseason play. Senior center Shakirah Ketant delivered a double-double with 16 points and 18 rebounds while senior forward Abby Hassman contributed a dozen points and eight rebounds.
“They (Bishop Feehan) have some very good basketball players and athletic girls — it was a good test for us,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said. “”That’s not a familiar place for us to be,” Downs said of the Warriors facing an early first half deficit. “We knew what to expect from Bishop Feehan, we play them in summer and fall leagues.”
After seeing their 21-point advantage reduced to a two-possession game with two minutes left in the third quarter, Foxboro responded. The Warriors scored nine straight points, with Lizzy Davis hitting a 3-pointer, Mollica eluding defensive attention with a nifty drive and reverse lay-in, abd Hassman twice scored in low.
The Warriors weren’t finished. Foxboro produced 10 unanswered points for a 57-39 margin with just under three minutes left. Hannah Blake converted an offensive rebound, then Mollica dazzled once again — feeding Ketant for a basket in low and stealing the ensuing Shamrock inbounds pass to set up Yara Fawaz for a bucket in the pain.
Ketant finished off an offensive rebound and Hassman drained a 15-foot jumper from the right side.
“Sometimes in the Hockomock League, there’s not challenging games every night,” Downs said. “What we didn’t do in our loss to Oliver Ames was that we didn’t get frazzled. We re-grouped a little bit and took a deep breath.”
Sophomore guard Haley Coupal scored 17 points for Bishop Feehan, eight of those occurring during the Shamrocks’ third quarter surge, which left the deficit to 36-32. Senior forward Kaitlyn Rapose (eight points, seven rebounds) netted six points during that spurt.
“They’re really a gritty bunch and they didn’t quit,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said of the Shamrocks rallying back from a 21-point deficit (36-15) at the outset of the second half.
The Shamrocks eroded their own chances for victory during a horrid six-point second quarter, mis-firing on all 14 of their shots from the floor, while also missing a half-dozen chances at the free throw line.
After taking a 4-0 lead, the Shamrocks were stifled by Foxboro’s man-to-man defensive pressure, shooting 3-for-13 in the first quarter, while committing six turnovers and having two field goals nullified by charging fouls.
Foxboro took full advantage of Bishop Feehan’s futility by reeling off 15 straight points over a five-minute stretch of the first and second quarters — nine of those points coming from the hand of Mollica, who hit a trio of 3-point field goals.
Moreover, Ketant owned the backboard, taking down 13 of her 18 points in the contest, while totaling 10 of her 16 points during the first half as well.
“We just have to get to the point where we can execute a bit better and not have ourselves so far out,” Dolores added of the Shamrocks having merely 15 points on the scoreboard through the first 16 minutes.
Foxboro shot 9-for-18 from the floor in the first quarter with Mollica scoring eight points, Fawaz and Ketant four apiece. And in the second quarter, Mollica hit two trifectas, while Ketant added six more points.
“We were getting our hands up on their shooters,” Downs added of the Foxboro defense. “We were making sure that we closed out on them — it definitely affected their shot selection a little bit.”
Foxboro has another tough test at home Tuesday against unbeaten (9-0) Franklin, while the Shamrocks (8-2) are off until a Friday EAC contest with Bishop Stang.
Dighton-Rehoboth 52, Dartmouth 45
REHOBOTH — Coach Chris Perron and the Falcons secured their best win of the season by stunning previously unbeaten Dartmouth.
Sophomore Brianna Malaguti tallied 16 points, while Meg Reed and Ella Damon each added eight points as the Falcons (5-5) used a 19-point fourth quarter to overcome a 25-22 deficit at halftime and a 38-33 gap entering the final eight minutes.
The Falcons had five players contribute points in the fourth quarter surge. While D-R was without leading scorer Emily D’Ambrosio (flu), the Falcons were able to neutralize Dartmouth’s high scorer Meg Oliveira, who scored just four of her 19 points during the first half.
The Falcons resume their SCC slate Tuesday at home against Old Rochester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.