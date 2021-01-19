MANSFIELD — Abby Wager drove to the bucket for a basket with seven seconds remaining as the Mansfield High girls’ basketball team won a 54-53 decision over Attleboro High Tuesday night in a Hockomock League game.
Wager scored 14 points and Ashley Santos 12 for the Hornets (3-1).
Mansfield owned a 52-47 lead before AHS rallied to take a 53-52 lead on a free throw by Emma Reilly with just under a minute left.
Attleboro battled back on a field goal by Kayla Goldrick and a 3-pointer by Meg Gordon to knot the score.
Gordon paced the Bombardiers (2-1) with 16 points while Reilly had 13 and Gabby Bosh 11.
The game was deadlocked at 24-all at halftime as Santos and Wager rallied Mansfield from a 15-3 first quarter deficit.
The Bombardier host the Hornets Thursday.
Foxboro 76, Stoughton 19
FOXBORO — Senior guard Katelyn Mollica hit five 3-point field goals and finished with 27 points as the Warriors took the Hockomock League rout.
Mollica scored 18 of her points by halftime, hitting five trifectas as Foxboro (3-2) gained a 40-7 lead after 16 minutes.
All 11 players for Foxboro scored with Cam Collins adding 10 points and Hannah Blake nine. The Warriors visit Stoughton Thursday.
Medway 51, Norton 29
MEDWAY — The Mustangs limited Norton to 14 points over the first 16 minutes of their Tri-Valley League game.
Medway took a 31-14 lead by halftime with Lindsey Beach scoring nine of her 20 points there.
Mikayler Patch tallied nine points for Norton (3-1), one of five players to score.
Dighton-Rehoboth 65, Fairhaven 28
REHOBOTH — Senior Emily D’Ambrosio scored 14 of her 33 points in the first quarter as the Falcons rolled to the South Coast Conference win.
D’Ambrosio hit three 3-pointers and all eight of her free throws for the 5-0 Falcons.
D-R scored 27 first quarter points and took a 36-12 lead by halftime. Meg Reilly added 12 points and Ella Damon eight. D-R next visits Somerset Berkley Friday.
Seekonk 48, Somerset Berkley 38
SEEKONK — The Falcons hit on nine 3-point field goals, three from Lauren Paulo en route to the South Coast Conference victory.
Maggie McKitchen scored 14 points and Paulo nine for the Warriors (3-2). Alli Dantas also hit two 3-pointers for Seekonk, which held a 21-12 lead after one quarter and a 33-23 lead at the half.
Seekonk next visits Greater New Bedford Voke Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.