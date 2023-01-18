WALPOLE — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team was dealt its first loss of the season by Walpole High on Wednesday night, falling 44-33 in a battle of state powerhouses.
Feehan, the No. 1 ranked team in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings, struggled to get much going offensively against a strong Walpole club, which is ranked No. 2 in the MIAA Division 2 standings. Feehan trailed 10-6 after the first quarter and 22-8 at halftome. By the time the fourth quarter began, the Shamrocks were down, 34-25.