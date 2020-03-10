FOXBORO — Over the past four seasons, the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team has won 90 games, claiming three Division 2 South Sectional titles along the way.
However, only two Warriors — seniors Lizzy Davis and Abby Hassman — have ever set foot on the parquet floor at TD Garden. That came four seasons ago when Davis and Hassman were freshmen and Foxboro fell in the MIAA Division 2 state semifinals to Arlington Catholic.
“But I never got to play in that game,” Hassman said after practice Monday. “I’m looking forward to it, now I’ll be there.”
The Warriors (21-2) will meet Division 2 North Sectional champion North Reading Wednesday (16-8) at TD Garden in an MIAA state semifinal showdown at 5:30 p.m.
“It’s so cool to be going back there again, it’s an amazing experience,” Davis said. “Last year wasn’t what we wanted it to be. It means so much to be able to come this far.”
Foxboro was supposed to play in Boston in the semifinal round of the Division 2 state tourney two seasons ago, but a snowstorm postponed that game against Pentucket and the site was eventually shifted to Woburn High. The Warriors beat Pentucket to advance to the state final where they then handled Hopkinton for the state crown.
Foxboro’s recovery from an 11-point third-quarter deficit against Hingham in the Division 2 South Sectional title game on Saturday was reminiscent of the Warriors’ second-half rally to beat Pentucket.
“We faced something like that two years ago when we won the championship,” senior forward Yara Fawaz recalled. “In that game, and just like Saturday, we just had to keep our composure on both offense and defense — we played as a team.”
Whether it has come in regular season games against Oliver Ames, Franklin, Bishop Feehan or Walpole or in in four straight Division 2 South semifinal appearances, the Warriors have taken each of those 32-minute halves and created a championship resume.
“We’ve all kind of been there in this position,” high-scoring junior guard Katelyn Mollica said of her veteran Foxboro teammates. “It’s really important in these kind of games to keep fighting on defense, to keep hitting some shots, to never stop fighting. Most of my team is older, it’s really helpful having that past experience.”
North Sectional champion North Reading was somewhat of a surprise, entering the postseason as the No. 7 seed and then beating No. 10 Hamilton-Wenham by 17, No. 2 Marblehead by 15, No. 6 Newburyport by four and 22-win No. 1 seed Pentucket by five in the title game.
“They have decent guards and shoot a lot of 3-balls,” Downs said of North Reading. “We have to be aware of their shooters and where they are all the time. They’re a little bit different than Hingham. We did a lot of things against Hingham to interrupt their getting into a shooting rhythm.
“It’ll be the same thing with North Reading. Everyone at this point that gets this far is going to be a quality team. So we have to bring intensity.
“We saw that last year when we folded against Pembroke and we weren’t able to recover,” Downs added. “This year, they’re calm. That senior leadership really takes over. You could see the fire in their eyes when I called timeouts against Hingham.”
Downs hopes that the mystique of the Garden and depth perception for shooting will not be overwhelming.
Foxboro will be making its sixth appearance at the Garden, and its seventh state tournament semifinal, with the first coming in 1988 with legendary scorer Sarah Behn.
“We’ve played in a lot of big games before,” said senior center Shakirah Ketant, who has scored 13 points in each of the past two games while hauling in 17 rebounds. “Last season when we lost to Pembroke (in the Division 2 South semifinals), we didn’t know what to do.
“A lot of teams think that we solely rely on Katelyn (Mollica), but we can show that we’re much more as a team. We all can score, just like Jordyn (Collins) and Morgan (Sylvestre) did coming off of the bench.
“Now we have a lot of poise. We’re seniors, there are a lot of leaders on this team and we trust each other.”
Davis agreed.
“This year, we realized that we could just take a deep breath and move onto the next play,” Davis said. “I know, for me, a lot of my toughness comes from soccer. Having that competitive drive, I’ll do whatever I can to help my team win.”
The Northeastern University-bound Hassman believes that Foxboro’s collection of multi-sport athletes has driven the Warriors, who are fueled by their success from other seasons.
“We never get tired,” Hassman said of Foxboro’s attention to defense, while most of the Warriors log upwards of 24-28 minutes per game. “With everyone doing other sports and basketball practice, we stay in good condition.
“Everyone is so focused on defense, you really have to use a lot of energy to shut kids down,” Hassman added. “Even if you’re having a bad shooting night, your defense can be locked in. That, and knowing how to keep our calm, even if we’re down by 10 or 15 and how to support each other.
“I wanted to play at the Garden in my freshman year. Now we’re back. We had high hopes going into the season. We had more contributors, I don’t think we realized our potential until midseason, that we could hang with the good teams.”
