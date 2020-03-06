FOXBORO — It will not be a tall order for the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team, but it will be a tough challenge.
The Warriors are well constructed for the challenge to contend for a championship.
The presence of senior forwards Yara Fawaz and Abby Hassman, along with the formidable post presence of senior Shakirah Ketant, has enabled the Warriors to possess a special formula for defense and athleticism to score points.
For the third time in four seasons, the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team will contend for the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional title Saturday when the No. 2 seed Warriors (21-2) take on No. 4 seed Hingham High (20-3) in their South Sectional title tilt at 11:45 a.m. at Taunton High School.
“They don’t have quite the size, the inside presence that we do, which I think will benefit us,” Foxboro High coach Lisa Downs said of her frontcourt, complemented by the defensive prowess on the perimeter by another senior, Lizzy Davis.
“They all play their roles so well,” Downs added of the Fawaz, Hassman, Ketant combination. “And I think, because they’re seniors, they’ve stepped up their games — moreso than I could have hoped for.”
In limiting Old Rochester to merely 11 points over the first 16 minutes of the Warriors’ semifinal win — on 6-for-29 shooting, while forcing 14 turnovers — Foxboro was able to gain the upperhand at both ends of the court and a 12-point lead.
“Shak has been coming on all season long, she’s a tough matchup for teams,” Downs said. “Abby is adding scoring with her rebounding and Yara rebounds like nobody could envision. And Lizzy (Davis) is amazing, she loves the hardest defensive assignment.”
Foxboro will rely on its defense to contain the solid-shooting Harbormen. Downs cites Davis’ intensity and strength at guard as well as the length and athleticism that Fawaz and Hassman provide to close out passing alleys.
“They (Hingham) have some great outside shooters, they like to shoot the 3-ball, they are going to present challenges that way,” said Downs.
“Abby is going to do her thing out there. Shak is not slow, she’s able to get up and down the court and is able to convert on a lot of points,” said of their potential on offense. Fawaz (a member of the soccer team) is the perfect piece for screening on offense and rebounding on defense to complement her teammates.
“Their inside presence, they play bigger than they actually are,” Downs added. “We just didn’t have that last year (a semifinal loss).”
“They play with toughness. They want to mix it up with the bigger kids whenever needed. We don’t want to be the type of team that we’re complaining about somebody fouling them. We don’t want to be the team not out-muscling someone, but not backing down either.
“With Yara and Abby, with their length and athleticism, they play defense the way I like to have it played. You have to be pretty athletic and they enjoy it.
“I thought Yara and Abby worked their butts off inside the paint,” added Downs of a 17-point win over South Coast Conference champ Old Rochester. “They (ORR) were trying to get the ball inside and we made it very difficult and our help defense was there just in case they were able to lob it in.
“Without Yara and Abby’s presence, maybe it’s a different outcome against Old Rochester. They want to be out there making sure that they’re making the most of their last run. They’re enjoying their time on the court.
“They know what we’re capable of and we still have yet to play a perfect game. The seniors on the team — they’re able compose themselves a little better than a year ago and able to look at the next play.
“They think that if you’re not playing attention, you might not notice how significant a role that they actually have. You don’t have to score points to be a good player — and they’re good players.”
