In her first championship race, Bishop Feehan High freshman cross country runner Lauren Augustyn started out her Shamrocks’ career by taking home the Catholic Central League title. Meanwhile, Norton High’s record-setting senior Bella Pietrasiewicz, closed out her Lancers’ career by rewriting the school record book — again.
Both top performers highlight the selections to The 2020 Sun Chronicle Girls Cross Country All- Star Team.
Joining them are a trio of top-10 finishers from the Hockomock League Championship Meet — Mansfield High’s dynamic 1-2 tandem of Abigail Greenberg and Tessa Lancaster along, with Attleboro High senior Kelley Neuendorf.
Augustyn, also a top-10 finisher at the MSTCA Cup, was one of four members of the CCL champion Bishop Feehan High team who are also members of The Sun Chronicle All-Star Cross Country Team. The quartet all placed among the top six runners at the MSTCA Cup. They are No, 2 finisher Anna Boyd, No. 4 finisher Elizabeth Borah and sixth-place finisher Amelia Mignacca.
Pietrasiewicz, a two-time Tri-Valley League MVP and a four-time Lancer MVP, set a Norton High record in the 5K (18:44). The defending MIAA Division 4 Meet champion, Pietrasiewicz also owns the Norton indoor records in the mile and two-mile. She is accompanied by fellow Sun Chronicle All-Star, sophomore Shea Podbelski, who finished among the top three runners in four dual meets.
Mansfield High was the top finisher among the area teams at the Hockomock League Meet, taking fourth in the standings as Greenberg, a Hornets’ newcomer, finished fourth and Lancaster came in sixth, finishing within 16 seconds of each other.
The Hornets, Bombardiers and King Philip Warriors each had three runners among the top 30 at the Hockomock League Meet. Neuendorf was the first Bombardier across in fourth at 20:54. She is joined on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team by senior classmate Diana Blouin, who broke the 22-minute mark six times.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team are King Philip Regional High three-sport standout Meg Sherwood, who battled a stress fracture to take the No. 15 spot at the Hockomock League Meet, and North Attleboro High freshman Harper Sweeney, who was among the Rocketeers’ top three runners in all five dual meets this season.
