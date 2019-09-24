WESTWOOD — Bishop Feehan High junior Sophia Arruda took first overall as the Shamrock girls’ cross country team came home from the Catholic Schools Invitational by overtaking both Ursuline Academy (21-38) and Malden Catholic (16-47).
Arruda finished the 3.1-mile course in 20:29 while the Shamrocks had four of the top-five finishers with Val Capalbo (21:20), Bella Simoneau (21:21) Amelia Mignacca (21:35). Feehan (5-0) will travel to the Coaches Invitational on Saturday.
- King Philip sophomore Maya Evans took crossed the finish line at 20:29, winning by a 1:16 margin as the Warriors edged Taunton 26-29 in a Hockomock League meet. Ava Pisani (21:45) took second place for KP (1-1), while Meg Sherwood, Abby Simmons and Dayna Aubin also were in the top 10. KP next travels to Attleboro on Wednesday.
- Tessa Lancaster captured first place in the 3.1-mile race at Franklin for Mansfield at 20:38, but the Hornets suffered a 21-37 loss to the Panthers. Emma Lamson (22:26), Anne Riley (23:04) and Jess Alestock (23:26) took the 6-8-10 spots for the Hornets.
- Kelly Neuendorf (21:01) and Kim Esteban (21:24) finished 3-4 for Attleboro as the Bombardiers suffered a 21-39 loss to Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League Meet. Attleboro will run at the Ocean State Invitational on Saturday.
- Abby Tenreiro (20:53) and Hannah Bradbury (20:55) ran a strong 1-2 for the unbeaten (3-0) Seekonk girls’ team in a 19-38 victory over Old Rochester in a South Coast Conference meet.
- Foxboro High senior Abby Hassman crossed the line first (19:41), but it was freshman Sophia Sougaris who won the Hockomock League race for the Warriors against Milford, 28-29, as their sixth finisher. Hassman took first with a 1:10 advantage while Jenn Yeomans took third for the Warriors (2-0), who will travel to the Frank Kelley Invitational on Saturday.
Oliver Ames 21, Attleboro 39: 1-Regan (OA), 2-O’Donnell (OA), 3-Kelly Neuendorf (A), 4-Kim Esteban (A), 5-Sarro (OA), 6-Lurman (OA), 7-Chen (OA), 8-Davis (OA), 9-Jazlyn Miller-Villaneau (A), 10-Braga (OA), 20:28, course 3.1 mi.
Bishop Feehan 21, Ursuline 38; Bishop Feehan 16, Malden Catholic 47: 1-Sophia Arruda (BF), 2-Ryan (U), 3-Val Capalbo (BF), 4-Bella Simoneau (BF), 5-Amelia Mignacca (BF), 6-Caresna (U), 7-Rogers (U), 8-Kate Tioxkawski (MC), 9-Beth Parkinson (BF), 10-Liz Bohrah (BF), 20:29, 3.1 course.
Seekonk 19, Old Rochester 38: 1- Abigail Tenreiro (S), 2-Hannah Bradbury (S), 3-Parroll (ORR), 4-Abby Rickard (S), 5-Kelsey Gendreau (S), 6-Langlois (ORR), 7-Vanessa Jacombe (S), 8-Milde (ORR), 9-Kiley Halpin (S), 10-Barrett (ORR), 20:53, course 3.1 mi.
Foxboro 28, Milford 29: 1-Abby Hassman (F), 2-Emma Lawrence (M), 3-Jenn Yeomans (F), 4-Lexi Marcolini (M), 5-Kerry O’Conner (M), 6-Sara Comisky (M), 7-Emily Steele (F), 8-Isabelle Hallal (F), 9-Anya Doherty (F), 10-Sophie Sougaris (F).
