NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kyla Palmer, Sara Howard and Tessa Mayhew captured the 8-9-10 spots, finishing within 33 seconds of each other to provide the Foxboro High girls’ cross country team with a 27-29 victory over North Attleboro High Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Casey Dahl won by over a minute for the Warriors at 21:13. Lauren Hunt was the first Rocketeer across the finish line in second.
- Senior Maya Evans and junior Kate Buban finished within four seconds of each other for the 3-4 spots as King Philip (2-0) scored a 27-28 victory over Taunton in a Hockomock League meet. The Warriors were able to nudge past the Tigers as sophomore Brigit Sweezy finished ninth.
- Unbeaten Bishop Feehan (4-0) returned from Peabody with CCL wins over St. Joseph’s (20-43) and Bishop Fenwick (17-46). Lauren Augustyn, Liz Borah and Anna Boyd all shared second place for the Shamrocks at 17:22, four seconds off of the winning pace.
- Devin Anderson, Sophia Allen and Alanna Conley finished within 10 seconds of each other for the 5-6-7 spots as Mansfield (1-1) took a 22-33 victory over Milford in a Hockomock League meet. Sophomore Anna Moore captured first place in the race by a 15-second margin at 20:12.
- Franklin captured the first 13 spots in taking a 15-50 victory over Attleboro. Taylor DeChristofaro finished 14th for the Bombardiers at 25:18.
- Kelsey Gendreau covered the 3.1-mile course in 23:17, winning by 54 seconds as Seekonk (4-0) ran past Somerset Berkley 16-48 in a South Coast Conference meet.
- Also in the SCC, Zoey Jestube (22:58), Kristin Corvi and Molly Walsh took the 2-3-4 spots for Dighton-Rehoboth (2-1) in a 20-43 victory over Fairhaven.
- Tri-County (1-1) gained a 23-41 victory over Holbrook in a Mayflower League meet with Anna Couchon winning on the 3.1-mile course in 25:40.
Sinead Bergeron, Caitlyn McLaughlin and Audrey Weishaar finished within nine seconds of each other for the 5-6-7 spots.
Foxboro 27, North Attleboro 29: 1-Casey Dahl (F), 2-Lauren Hunt (NA), 3-Anya Fitzpatrick (F), 4-Katie Galgoczy (NA), 5-Harper Sweeney (NA), 6-Mable Linck (F), 7-Martah Botehj0 (NA), 8-Kyla Palmer (F), 9-Sara Howard (F), 10-Tessa Mayhew (F), 21:13, course 3.1 mi.
King Philip 27, Taunton 28: 3-Maya Evans 21:48, 4-Kate Buban 21:52, 5-Meg Sherwood 21:55, 6-Leah Burke 22:06, 9-Brigit Sweezy 23:25.
Mansfield 22, Milford 33: 1-Anna Moore 20:12, 3-Meghan Johnston 20:42, 5-Devin Anderson 22:35, 6-Sophia Allen 22:39, 7-Alann Conley 22:45.
Bishop Feehan 20, St. Joseph’s 43; BF 17, Bishop Fenwick 46: 1-Wech (SJ), 2-tie: Anna Boyd, Liz Borah, Lauren Augustyn (BF), 5-Bresnahan (Fe.), 6-tie: Val Capalbo, Camdyn Asselin, Kate Wagner (BF), 9-tie: Brigit Sutula, Morgan Kennedy (BF), 17:18, course 2.6 mi.
Seekonk 16, Somerset Berkley 48: 1-Kelsey Gendreau (S), 2-Kiley Halpin (S), 3-Abby Rickard (S), 4-Sydnie Hoskins (S), 5-McKeon (SB), 6-Juliette Provost (S), 7-Ella Gerardi (S), 8-Anna Tadros (S), 9-Nohra (SB), 10-Riley Mahoney (S), 23:17, course 3.1 mi.
Dighton-Rehoboth 20, Fairhaven 43: 1-Medeiros (F), 2-Zoey Jestube (DR), 3-Kristin Corvi (DR), 4-Molly Walsh (DR), 5-Lindsay Allard (DR), 6-Sarah Charbonneau (DR), 7-Isabelle Murdock (DR), 8-Mariana Lavigne (DR), 9-Cici (F), 10-DeBiasio (F), 21:49, course 3.1 mi.
Tri-County 23, Holbrook 41: 1-Anna Couchon 25:40, 4-Averie Dennelle 28:59, 5-Sinead Bergeron 29:32, 6-Caitlyn McLaughlin 29:37, 7-Audrey Weishaar 29:41, 8-Lindsey Findlay 32:33, 9-Emily DiSalvio 33:15, 10-Gianna Fougere 37:00.
