MANSFIELD — With a pack of five runners crossing the finish line, the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ cross country team edged Mansfield High 25-30 Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Maya Evans (21:35) and Kate Buban finished within three seconds of each other for the 3-4 spots for KP (3-0), then Meg Sherwood (22:08) and Leah Burke finished within 16 seconds of each other for the 4-5 spots. Mansfield’s Ariana Moore won the race by a 23-second margin at 21:04.
- Freshman Katie Galgoczy took first place by 27 seconds in leading North Attleboro to its first win of the Hockomock League season, 26-29 over Stoughton. Harper Sweeney took third place at 22:20 for the Rocketeers (1-2), while sophomore Ellie Fournier delivered a key 10th place finish for the margin of victory.
- Taylor DeChristofaro was the first Attleboro runner across the finish line at 25:23 as the Bombardiers (0-3) fell 16-42 to Milford in a Hockomock League meet.
- Shea Podbelski sped away for a two-minute margin of victory in guiding Norton (5-0) to a 15-50 win over Dedham in a Tri-Valley League meet.
- In South Coast Conference action, Zoey Justude captured third place for Dighton-Rehoboth (4-1) in a 27-32 win over Apponequet.
King Philip 25, Mansfield 30: 1-Ariana Moore (M), 2-Meghan Johnston (M), 3-Maya Evans (KP), 4-Kate Buban (KP), 5-Meg Sherwood (KP), 6-Leah Burke (KP), 7-Bridget Sweeney (KP), 8-Sophia Allen (M), 9-Devin Anderson (M), 10-Meg Eldred (KP), 21:04, course 3.1 mi.
Milford 16, Attleboro 42: 1-Chapman (M), 2-Araujo (M), 3-Kalil (M), 4-Jordon (M), 5-Taylor DeChristofaro (A), 6-Halpern (M), 7-Emily Quaglia (A), 8-Goulet (M), 9-Morgan Badger (A), 10-Alexis Cinciotta (A), 24:32, course 3.1 mil ... taylor 25:23; 0-3.
North Attleboro 26, Stoughton 29: 1-Katie Galgoczy (NA), 2-McCarty (S), 3-Harper Sweeney (NA), 4-Marta Bortelho (NA), 5-Branco (S), 6-Richardson (S), 7-Medeiros (S), 8-Mari Lameiras (NA), 9-Maddalena (S), 10-Ellie Fournier (NA), 21:46, course 3. 1 mi.
Norton 15, Dedham 50: 1-Shea Podbelski (N), 2-Brooke Dennett (N), 3-Skyue Goba ()N), 4-Sienna Pietrasiewicz (N), 5-Carly Goodwin (N), 6-Palia (D), 7-Ashley Johnson (N), 8-Ava Svagnoli (N), 9-Kiera Dooley (N), 10-Maddie Shea (N), 18:35, course 2.95 mi.
Dighton-Rehoboth 27, Apponequet 32: 2-Zoey Jestude 22:53, 4-Sarah Charbonneau 23:29,, 6-Lindsay Allard 23:44, 7-Caitlin Laliberte 24:35, 8-Isabel Murdock 24:36.
