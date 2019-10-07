WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls’ cross country team used some gutsy running to displace a pair of Mansfield High runners and top the Hornets 24-33 Monday in a Hockomock League meet.
King Philip’s Maya Evans won the 2.9-mile race by a 17 second margin in 18:24. Key finishers for the Warriors were Ava Pisani, who finished third in 19:45 by an eight-second margin over a Mansfield runner, and Meg Sherwood, who was fifth in 19:55 by a two-second margin over a Hornet. Dayna Aubin and Abigail Simmons were seventh and ninth, respectively.
- Melissa Sapini (20:57) and Emily Manning finished nine seconds apart to take the top two spots for North Attleboro (2-2) in a 19-41 Hockomock League victory over Canton.
- Kim Esteban won her first dual meet of the season, but Attleboro (0-4) fell 25-30 to Taunton, the Tigers taking the 3-4-5-6-7 spots. Estaban clocked a 21:33 time, taking a 17-second margin of victory over teammate Kelley Neuendorf.
- Foxboro senior Abby Hassman took first place by 40 seconds (17:09), but the Warriors placed just three runners in the top 10 in a 22-34 Hockomock league loss to Sharon. Jenn Yeomans (19:35) took fifth for Foxboro (3-1).
King Philip 24, Mansfield 33: 1-Maya Evans (KP), 2-Tessa Lancaster (M), 3-Ava Pisani (KP), 4-Emma Lamson (M), 5-Meg Sherwood (KP), 6-Jess Alestock (M), 7-Dayna Aubin (KP), 8-Abigail Simmons (KP), 9-Anne Riley (M), 10-Erin Regnier (KP), 18:24, course 2.9 mi.
Taunton 25, Attleboro 30: 1- Kim Esteban (A), 2-Kelly Neuendorf (A), 3-Valcovic (T), 4-Santer (T), 5-Webber (T), 6- Maynor-Smith (T), 7-Diaz (T), 8-Jazlyn Villanova (A), 9-Diana Boluin (A), 10-Morgan Coleman (A), 21:33, course 3.1 mi.
North Attleboro 19, Canton 41: 1-Melissa Sapini (NA), 2-Emily Manning (NA), 3-Messinger (C), 4-Shruti Srinivasan (NA), 5-Olivia Forbes (NA), 6-Wong (C), 7-natalie kaiser (NA), 8-Marta Botelho (NA), 9-Boone (C), 10-Kelleher (C), 20:57, course 3.1 mi.
Sharon 23, Foxboro 34: 1-Abby Hassman (F), 2-Theiler (S), 3-Boxerman (S), 4-Dudziak (S), 5-Jenn Yeomans (F), 6-Li (S), 7-Steele (F), 8-Robison (S), 9-Faktorovich (S), 10-Anya Doherty (F), 17:09, course 3.1 mi.
