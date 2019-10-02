ATTLEBORO -- King Philip Regional's Maya Evans was the first to cross the line as the Warrior girls' cross country team claimed six spots inside the top eight to earn a 23-35 Hockomock League victory over host Attleboro High on Wednesday.
Evans took first (20:26) with a 48-second margin of victory before Attleboro finished second and third with Kelly Neuendorf (21:14) and Kim Esteban (21:18).
King Philip's Ava Dasini, Meg Sherwood, Dana Orbin, Abigail Simmons and Erin Regnier finished within 40 seconds of each other, taking spots four through eight in the victory. Attleboro (0-4) will host Taunton on Monday while King Philip (2-1) will host Mansfield.
Isabella Pietrasiewicz covered the 2.95-mile course at Medway High in a winning time of 18:18, taking first place by three minutes as the unbeaten (5-0) Norton High Lancers captured their first-ever Tri-Valley League dual meet title with a 19-40 victory over the Mustangs. In presenting head coach Kent Taylor his first TVL title in 14 seasons, the Lancers moved to the forefront as Skye Goba took second place and Emma Wisnaskas was fourth.
Foxboro High senior Abby Hassman took first by 42 seconds as the Warriors took eight of the top 10 finishes to earn a 18-45 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton. Hassman (20:43) was followed by runner-up Jenn Yeomans (21:25) as the Warriors took both of the top two placements. Foxboro (3-0) will travel to Sharon on Monday.
Bishop Feehan junior Sofia Arruda finished first by 61 seconds (20:19) while the Shamrocks took the top 10 spots to earn a 15-50 Eastern Athletic Conference victory over Bishop Stang. Val Capalbo (21:20) and Bella Simoneau (21:28) were among the top three to cross the finish. Feehan (6-0) will be off until it travels to the Catholic Memorial Invitational on Oct. 19.
Tessa Lancaster, Jessica Alestock and Emma Lamson went 3-4-5 respectively for Mansfield in a 19-38 non-league victory over Bridgewater-Raynham and a 24-31 Hockomock League loss to Oliver Ames.
Melissa Sapini (20:26) and Emily Manning finished within seven seconds of each other for the 4-5 spots as North Attleboro suffered a 26-31 loss to Milford.
King Philip 23, Attleboro 35: 1- Maya Evans (KP), 2-Kelly Neuendorf (A), 3-Kim Esteban (A), 4-Ava Dasini (KP), 5-Meg Sherwood (KP), 6-Dana Orbin (KP), 7-Abigail Simmons (KP), 8-Erin Regnier (KP), 9-Diana Blouin (A), 10-Jaslyn Miller-Villanueva (A), 20:26, 3.1 course.
Foxboro 18, Stoughton 45: 1-Abby Hassman (F), 2-Jenn Yeomans (F), 3-Lally (S), 4-Emily Steele (F), 5-Isabel Hallal (F), 6-Anya Doherty (F), 7-Amy Conley (F), 8-Mabel Linck (F), 9-Franey (S), 10-Sophia Sougaris (F), 20:42, 3.1 course.
Bishop Feehan 15, Bishop Stang 50: 1-Sofia Arruda (BF), 2- Val Capalbo (BF), 3-Bella Simoneau (BF), 4-Amelia Magnacca (BF), 5-Morgan Kennedy (BF), 6-Elizabeth Parkinson (BF), 7-Maddie Cameron (BF), 8-Camdyn Asselin (BF), 9-Liz Borah (BF), 10-Izzi Ison (BF), 20:19, 3.1 course.
Norton 19, Medway 40: 1-Isabella Pietrasiewicz (N), 2-Skye Goba (N), 3-Mira (M), 4-Emma Wisnaskas (N), 5-Sarah LaFrancois (N), 6-Leddy (M), 7-Ashley Johnson (N), 8-Crys (M), 9-Eli Leo (N), 10-Sienna Pietrasiewicz (N), 18:18, course 2.95 mi.
Oliver Ames 24, Mansfield 31; Mansfield 19, Bridgewater-Raynham 38: 1-O'Donnell (OA), 2-Reardon (OA), 3-Tessa Lancaster (M), 4-Jessica Alestock (M), 5-Emma Lamson (M), 6-Sarro (OA), 7-Escudero (BR), 8-Madden (BR), 9-Chan (OA), 10-Lerman (OA).
Milford 26, North Attleboro 31: 1-Lawrence (M), 2-Comisky (M), 3-O'Connor (M), 4-Melissa Sapini (NA), 5-Emily Manning (NA), 5-Shruti Srinivasan (NA), 7-Olivia Forbes (NA), 8-Marcolini (M), 9-Cate Hanewich (NA), 10-Natalie Kaiser (NA), 19:58, course 3.1 mi.
