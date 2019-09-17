MANSFIELD — Junior Tess Lancaster ran an impressive season-opening race for the Mansfield High girls’ cross country team Tuesday on the Hornets’ home course, clocking a personal best of 20:23 in a 23-36 win over Attleboro High in the Hockomock League meet.
Lancaster posted a 53-second margin over victory over Attleboro High’s Kelly Neuendorf (21:16), the runner-up in the race.
Mansfield was able to nudge past the Bombardiers as juniors Jessica Alestock (22:03) and Emma Lamson finished within 18 seconds of each other for the No. 4-5 spots, while freshmen Devin Anderson and Alexis Divasta both placed in the top 10 in their debut races.
- Sophia Arruda (20:42) captured first place just ahead of teammate Bella Simoneau, while Val Capalbo and Morgan Kennedy also had top five finishes for the Bishop Feehan in a 19-41 victory over North Attleboro.
- The Rocketeers made their Hockomock League season debut with an 18-45 victory over Stoughton. Juniors Emily Manning (21:45) and Melissa Sapini (22:05) went 1-2 for the Rocketeers.
- Senior Abigail Tenreiro clocked the second-fastest time ever on Seekonk High’s 2.8-mile course, 16:44, in leading the Warriors past both Case (15-50) and Somerset Berkley (17-46) in the South Coast Conference season opener. Tenreiro took first place by a 50-second margin over teammate Hannah Bradbury, while Abby Rickard took third place.
- Abby Hassman and Jenn Yeomans went 1-2 for the Foxboro High Warriors in a 23-34 Hockomock League win over Canton. Hassman covered Foxboro’s 3.1 mile course at course record (by one second) pace of 19:57, taking first place by a 1:38 margin. A pair of freshmen, Sophia Sougaris and Mabel Linck, finished in the top 10 for Foxboro.
- Maya Evans was the first to finish on King Philip’s new 2.9-mile course at 18:57, but the Warriors suffered a 26-33 loss in their Hockomock League season opener to Franklin. Evans captured first place by a 13-second margin, while KP’s Ava Pisani took third place (19:16).
Mansfield 23, Attleboro 36: 1-Tess Lancaster (M), 2-Kelly Neuendorf (A), 3-Esteban (A), 4-Jessica Alestock (M), 5-Emma Lamson (M), 6-Anne Riley (M), 7-Devin Anderson (M), 8-Coleman (A), 9-Alexis Divasta (M), 10-Grace Benton (M), 11-Sam Greco (M), 12-Meredith Cowan (M), 20:23, course 3.1 mi.
Franklin 26, King Philip 33: 1-Maya Evans (KP), 2-Hawkins (F), 3-Ava Pisani (KP), 4-Giuliano (F), 5-Casey (F), 6-Meg Sherwood (KP), 7-Peng (F), 8-Mulvey (F), 9-Nelson (F), 10-Duffy (F), 18:57, course 2.9 mi.
Foxboro 23, Canton 34: 1-Abby Hassman (F), 2-Jenn Yeomans (F), 3-Messienger (C), 4-Boumeister (C), 5-Emily Steele (F), 6-Wong (C), 7-Isabelle Hallal (F), 8-Mabel Linck (F), 9-Boune (C), 10-Sophia Sougaris (F), 19:57, course 3.1.
North Attleboro 18, Stoughton 45: 1-Emily Manning (NA), 2-Melisssa Sapini (NA), 3-Lally (S), 4-Olivia Forbes (NA), 5-Mandy Hanewich (NA), 6-Cait Hanewich (NA), 7-Shruti Srinivasan (NA), 8-Kailey Lockavitch (NA), 9-Marta Botelho (NA), 10-Natalie Kaiser (NA), 21:45, course 3.1 mi.
Bishop Feehan 19, North Attleboro 41: 1-Sophia Arruda (BF), 2-Bella Simoneau (BF), 3-Manning (NA), 4-Val Capalbo (BF), 5-Morgan Kennedy (BF), 6-Sapini (NA), 7-Amelia Mignacca (BF), 8-Liv Borah (BF), 9-Forbes (NA), 10-Beth Parkinson (BF), 20:42, course 3.1 mi.
Seekonk 15, Case 50; Seekonk 17, Somerset Berkley 46: 1-Abigail Tenreiro (S), 2-Hannah Bradbury (S), 3-Abby Rickard (S), 4-Ramos (SB), 5-Julia Rickard (S), 6-Kelsey Gendreau (S), 7-Kiley Halpin (S), 8-Vanessa Jacombe (S), 9-Delia Rancourt (S), 10-Aubin (SB), 16:44, course 2.8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.