ATTLEBORO — Taking the first five spots, the King Philip Regional High girls’ cross country team routed Attleboro High 15-47 Tuesday in a Hockmock League meet.
Meg Sherwood finished first for the Warriors (4-1), taking first place by a 15-second margin. The Warriors then had its next four runners finish within 31 seconds of each other with Kate Buban (23:02), Bridget Swezey, Leah Burke and Maya Evans.
The unbeaten (5-0) Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks claimed 15-50 victories over both Cardinal Spellman and Bishop Stang in a Catholic Central League triangular meet. Anna Boyd captured first place for the Shamrocks by a 29-second margin at 21:07.
Kiley Halpin captured first place by a 40-second margin as the Seekonk High Warriors (5-1) routed Case 18-50 in a South Coast Conference meet. Halpin covered the 2.7-mile course in a winning time of 18:25.
Taunton High’s No. 7 runner had a 15-second margin over her next Mansfield challenger as the Tigers gained a 27-28 victory in the Hockomock League match. Anna Moore won the race for Mansfield by a 19-second margin at 20:40 with Meghan Johnston finishing fourth.
King Philip 15, Attleboro 47: 1-Meg Sherwood (KP), 2-Kate Buban (KP), 3-Bridget Swezey (KP), 4-Leah Burke (KP), 5-Maya Evans (KP), 6-Taylor DeChristofaro (A), 7-Mia Morganelli (KP), 8-Emily Quaglia (A), 9-Leah Vigevani (KP), 10-Makayla Hickey (KP), 22:47, course 3.1 mi.
Bishop Feehan 15, Bishop Stang 50, BF 15, Cardinal Spellman 50: 1-Anna Boyd (BF), 2-Liz Borah (BF), 3-Val Capalbo (BF), 4-Morgan Kennedy (BF), 6-Camdyn Asselin (BF), 6-Amy Parkinson (BF), 7-Lauren Harkins (BF), 8-Riley Asselin (BF), 9-Christia Assi (BF), 10-Bridget Sutula (BF), 21:07, course 3.1 mi.
Seekonk 18, Case 50: 1-Kiley Halpin (S), 2-Kelsey Gendreau (S), 3-Brynes (C), 4-Julia Provost (S), 5-Sydnie Hoskins (S), 6-Ella Gerardi (S), 7-Rylie Mahoney (S), 8-Hannah Tadros (S), 9-Abby Rickard (S), 10-McKenzie Carlsten (S), 18:25, course 2.7 mi.
Taunton 27, Mansfield 28: 1-Anna Moore (M), 2-Dunham (T), 3-DePonte (T), 4-Meghan Johnston (M), 5-Quinlan (T), 6-Alanna Conley (M), 7-Dias (T), 8-Sophia Allen (M), 9-Elizabeth Heavey (M), 10-Correro (T), 20:40, course 3.1 mi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.