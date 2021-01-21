It was a memorable season for the Attleboro High field hockey team, and not just for finishing above the .500 level in the standings.
It was what the Bombardiers and coach Lindsay Antunes accomplished for the first time ever in Hockomock League competition — beating perennial powerhouses Mansfield High and Canton High, along with earning a tie with 2020 league playoff finalist King Philip Regional High.
Leading the way for the Bombardiers were Shae Salisbury, Hannah Webster, Amanda Burns and Maddie Ellis, who highlight the selections to The 2020 Sun Chronicle Field Hockey All-Star Team.
Salisbury, a non-stop senior midfielder and Ellis, a 14-goal scorer, are also Hockomock League All-Stars while Webster and Burns combined for 11 goals as Attleboro scored the third-most goals (33) in the Hockomock League.
The King Philip Regional High Warriors make up the core of The Sun Chronicle Field Hockey All-Star Team with a team-leading five representatives, including goalkeeper Makenzie Manning, defender Alli Beltramini, sibling forwards Grace Crocker and Isabelle Crocker, along with Abby Nixon.
Manning surrendered just 11 goals over 14 matches for KP, owning a .920 save percentage, while Beltramini, a senior center back, was the heart of the Warrior defense. Both Nixon and Isabelle Crocker netted seven goals on the season, with Nixon assisting on four match-winning goals and Crocker netting three match-winning goals. another Hockomock League All-Star, Grace Crocker, led KP in scoring and ranked among the top 10 in the Hockomock League with nine goals.
North Attleboro High’s sophomore Julia Puccio, a14-goal scorer and Hockomock League All-Star, is among the area elite Sun Chronicle Al-Stars, as well as Bishop Feehan High’s leading scorer (seven goals) Anne D’Ambrosia, as well as her teammates — captain and central defender Katie Faust and first-year senior goalkeeper Riley Brennan, who allowed one goal or less in 11 matches.
The Foxboro High Warriors are represented by sophomore Dylan Rappoli, a 14-goal scorer and the No. 2 scorer in the Hockomock League, along with senior midfielders Molly McIlhinney, Ella Waryas and Shannon Egan.
A trio of Mansfield High Hornets round out The Sun Chronicle Field Hockey All-Stars’ roster. They are Hockomock League All-Stars, senior central defender Ella DeBerghes, three-year starter and midfielder Lindsay Devine, and 34-goal career scorer Abby Varricchione.
