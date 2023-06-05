LONGMEADOW — For the Bishop Feehan High girls golf team, it was ‘The Impossible Dream’, and like the 1967 Red Sox, the Shamrocks’ dream season came true as well.
In its first year of existence, the Bishop Feehan High program is the state champion in girls golf.
After blowing past the field at the South Sectional, the Shamrock girls dominated the field at Longmeadow Country Club on Monday, shooting a collective 72-over par to win the state title by 19 strokes over second-place Wellesley at 91-over par. Ursuline Academy carded a 105-over par for third place.
Bishop Feehan, which had high hopes coming into the season of competing at a high level, capped the year with the ultimate goal that, at times, the Shamrocks didn’t think would be realized.
“It’s amazing. It’s a dream come true,” Bishop Feehan head coach Angel MacLeod said Monday. “For the girls, they didn’t think it was possible. As the season went along, they kept believing in themselves and (Monday,) it was just the icing on the cake. They deserve this. We were there for a while taking pictures ... they were all in. I’m really proud of them and they handled themselves with dignity and class.
“All the teams were happy for us, saying we’re a great group of girls,” MacLeod added. “That’s what I’m proud about, that they’re a great group of girls.”
The Shamrocks were led in the state meet by Carol Pignato, who shot a team medalist round of 78. Nora Charnley followed wit h an 83 and Hanley Correia shot an 84 to round out of Feehan’s top three. Also scoring in the meet was Grace Gustafson (115), Ava Chiavegato (115) and Molly Braga (129).
A practice round at Longmeadow CC ahead of Monday’s championship helped give the Shamrocks some insight to the hilly course.
“I’m thankful they did because there was a few tricky spots,” MacLeod said. “It’s very hilly. There are some streams and ponds in some areas they had to be watchful of. They were thankful they played a practice round and got to see the place before they made a mistake when it counted.”
The season puts an exclamation point on a year in which Feehan’s girls golfing core proved their stuff in the spring instead of battling it out with the boys in the fall. With a core of Norah Charnley and Carol Pognato on their way to playing NCAA Division 1 golf next year, MacLeod said there’s no better start to the program than the trailblazers — along with Grace Gustafson — making their mark with a hardware season.
“They’ve been solid all season long. At any given time, they’re interchangeable,” MacLeod said. “It was awesome. I’ve known them a long time (Charnley and Pignato). The history goes deep there and they’re great kids and I’m happy for them.”
Going forward for the budding program, the standard has been set.
“It’ll be a tough bar to jump over next season,” MacLeod said, “but you can’t win two without winning one first.”