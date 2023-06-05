tsc-spt-GGolf-Feehan-Banner2
Buy Now

The Bishop Feehan High girls golf team poses with the championship trophy and banner after winning the MIAA girls golf state championship at Longmeadow Country Club on Monday.

 Bishop Feehan High athletics photo

LONGMEADOW — For the Bishop Feehan High girls golf team, it was ‘The Impossible Dream’, and like the 1967 Red Sox, the Shamrocks’ dream season came true as well.

In its first year of existence, the Bishop Feehan High program is the state champion in girls golf.