The Bishop Feehan High girls golf team shows off its South Sectional trophy that it won Tuesday at Marshfield Country Club. Freshman Hanley Correia, left, won the individual sectional title with a round of 73.

 Bishop Feehan High Athletics photo

MARSHFIELD — Tuesday afternoon could not have been a more perfect day for the Bishop Feehan High girls golf team at Marshfield Country Club.

The Shamrocks rolled to the South Sectional title in its first year of the program’s existence with a team score of 350 (70-over par) as three Shamrocks finished in the top 10.

