MARSHFIELD — Tuesday afternoon could not have been a more perfect day for the Bishop Feehan High girls golf team at Marshfield Country Club.
The Shamrocks rolled to the South Sectional title in its first year of the program’s existence with a team score of 350 (70-over par) as three Shamrocks finished in the top 10.
Bishop Feehan has traveled all over Massachusetts to play high-quality opponents while losing only one meet in a season where the Shamrocks have realized exactly how good they are compared to the competition after a number of girls battled for a scoring position on the Bishop Feehan High boys team.
“We made our goal to play in sectionals,” Bishop Feehan head coach Angel MacLeod said. “That was our first goal and I told them all to relax, have fun and enjoy the moment. This is one you’re never going to forget.
“In the fall, when I told these girls if we had a team, they’d be pretty good, I don’t know if they believed me at first,” MacLeod added. “Playing on the boys team for so long, they’re great players, but on the boys team, they’re middle of the pack. On a girls team, they’ll realize how good they actually are.
“Once they started playing against other girls they went ‘Wow, we are really good.’ I think that helped them with the confidence a little bit. Then they started to play even better.”
Bishop Feehan freshman Hanley Correia of Norton had the best day on the course of anyone, shooting a 3-over par 73 to win the sectional individual title. Teammate Carol Pignato took fifth with an 82 and Nora Charnley tied for sixth, shooting an 84.
The trio has been dominant for much of the season, with the top-three scores rotating between the trio each meet. No other team at the sectional had more than one player finish inside the top-10, leading to Feehan’s top three making it a comfortable 45-stroke lead for first-place. Adding to the low score were Grace Gustafston and Molly Braga (both T-27, 111) and Ava Chiavegato (39, 118).
“Hanley was due for a good round,” MacLeod said. “It’s clicking. She’s been playing well but she’ll have one or two bad holes. (Tuesday) she was clicking and played great. The rest of the girls, they did unbelievable as well. We’re very fortunate."
The Shamrocks had high expectations entering the season, and MacLeod had a feeling that it would be a good one, but the program has exceeded even her own expectations for their first time out on the course.
“I was pretty confident going in, and I don’t mean to sound cocky, that we would be in the top-three at sectionals. Did I think we’d win by 45 shots? Absolutely not,” MacLeod said. “There’s some really good players there, and Marshfield is a tough course. The girls played great and kudos to them, they did it. I was nervous because I couldn’t control their shots, I was just watching.”
While the party doesn’t stop for the Shamrocks, they do get a break to take their minds off things with school graduation this week and SAT testing also taking place. Next for the Feehan girls is the MIAA State Golf Championship on June 5 at Longmeadow Country Club. The shotgun start kicks off at 9 a.m.
“They’re going for a practice round on Saturday, and Thursday is the seniors’ graduation,” MacLeod said. “I’m sure they’ll be distracted with good things going on. Hopefully, they can get out and practice on their own because we can’t get together. I think if they go in and play relaxed, play how they normally play and have fun (they’ll be OK.)”
