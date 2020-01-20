ATTLEBORO — Freshman Stella Krawleck placed in two events, but the Attleboro High girls’ gymnastics team suffered its first setback of the season, bowing 133.6-124.5 to Franklin in a Hockomkock League meet.
Krawleck took second in vaulting (8.6) and third in floor exercises (8.3) for the Bombardiers (3-1), who next engage in competition Wednesday against Oliver Ames.
Franklin 133.6, Attleboro 124.5: Vaulting 1-Rudolph (F), 2-Stella Krawleck (A), 3-Keoughane (F), 8.8; Uneven bars 1-Nelson (F), 2-Schirvan (F), 3-Rudolph (F), 8.3; Balance beam 1-Rudolph (F), 2-Lupin (F), 3-Hammond (F), 9.0; Floor exercises 1-Rudolph (F), 2-Woelfel (F), 3-Krawleck (A), 8.8.
