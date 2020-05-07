Winning five of six games down the stretch to qualify for the MIAA Tournament, the Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team highlights the area’s best female players who make up The Sun Chronicle 2019-20 Girls Hockey All-Star Team.
In addition to the five members from the Foxboro-Mansfield team, they are joined by four skaters from King Philip Regional High, two from Bishop Feehan and one from the co-operative Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk to earn The Sun Chronicle All-Star acclaim.
Coach Roy Bain’s Foxboro-Mansfield team scored the third-most goals (65) in the Hockomock League and limited 15 foes to three goals or less en route to 10 wins and a tie. Junior captain and defenseman Melissa Shanteler, a three-year starter and 24-point producer from Foxboro-Mansfield, is joined on the all-star ice by the Ledin sisters — three-year varsity veteran Alex, a junior left wing and nine-goal scorer, along with Samantha, a sophomore center who set up a dozen goals.
Another pair of juniors representing the Foxboro-Mansfield program is captain and 17-goal scorer Emma Pereira, along with left wing and 16-point producer Ella Waryas.
Four-year varsity veteran Makenzie Rodgers helped the D-R/Seekonk team to a single-season record 14 wins and into the MIAA Tournament. The very first girls’ team on the ice to represent Bishop Feehan has senior captain and defenseman Lucy Armour, along with junior captain and forward Alana DiPlacido on The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster from King Philip, which won 10 games and scored the second-most goals (73) in the Hockoock League this season, are senior center and 18-goal scorer Mackenzie Shandley, senior captain and defenseman Samantha Robison, junior center and 18-point producer Avari Maxwell, and sophomore 19-goal scorer Morgan Cunningham, the third-leading scorer in the Hockomock League.
