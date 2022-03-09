ATTLEBORO — It took only 29 seconds for the seventh-seeded Bishop Feehan High girls hockey team to get on the board and the Shamrocks never looked back, blanking No. 23 seed Newton North High 4-0 Wednesday night at New England Sports Village to advance to the MIAA Division 1 state tourney quarterfinals.
The Shamrocks broke in front shortly after the opening drop of the puck off the stick of Grace Nelson, who worked her way behind the defense to win an odd-man rush.
From there, the Shamrocks were relentless in the attacking third. Bishop Feehan head coach Mike Cripps felt his girls got out a little slow, with the exception of the goal, but the Crush struggled to make any attack as the Shamrocks continued to pressure the defense.
“I thought we started off a little slow, except for that one goal,” Cripps said. “We talked about how they weren’t going to be pretty goals, you’ve got to screen (Newton North goalie Camille Kouroriez). We knew she was really good. At first I didn’t think they were quite as fast and we kind of skated down to their speed, but after the first period we talked it out and came out as a different team in the second period.
“We knew it was going to be really dirty goals in order to come out on top and to use our speed to wear them down.”
Nelson’s goal was the lone score in the first 15 minutes. Both sides traded tripping penalties, which were both killed. Neither side scored on the man advantage Wednesday night.
The Shamrocks netted two goals in the second period, scoring at 3:44 and at 3:05. The first of the two came from Brooke Borges, scoring from the left faceoff dot to find twine over Kouroriez’s right shoulder. The second was a from Molly Braga, who got a screen in front from a teammate to extend the lead to 3-0.
Chloe Bryda’s fourth period goal at 5:50 from a tip in front was the final score of the game to send the Shamrocks into the next round.
The defense smothered the Crush, giving Newton North limited chances to put the puck on or towards the goal. Cripps said he was satisfied with the defensive showing and how the Shamrocks were composed on the blue line.
“I thought we blocked a lot of shots,” Cripps said. “Once the puck got into the zone it wasn’t always clean breaking it out, but we still controlled it most of the time getting it out of the defensive zone. I was very pleased with that as well.
Attleboro native Avery Blanchard turned away all 18 shots in the Shamrocks’ goal for the win.
“She’s such a competitor,” Cripps said on Blanchard. “She is always working in every practice and worked really hard in practice and this is her fourth shutout of the year. It’s just amazing, she’s focused and her toughest critic.”
Assists for the Shamrocks came by Caitlin Kelley on Borges’ goal and Alison Stiles on Bryda’s score. Nelson and Braga scored unassisted.
Next up for Bishop Feehan is No. 2 Arlington. The Shamrocks will play Saturday at 6:15 p.m. at Arlington Sports Center in the Round of 8.