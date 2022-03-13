ARLINGTON — The second-seeded Arlington High girls hockey team got out early and created too big of a lead for Bishop Feehan to cut down Saturday night, beating the Shamrocks 5-1 in MIAA Division 1 round-of-eight action.
The Spy Ponders scored at 6:36 in the first period on a power play, and followed up with a score off a tip from in front to make it 2-0 a minute later.
“The quick power-play goal and then the one after that, that kind of got us on our heels a little bit,” said Bishop Feehan head coach Mike Cripps. “Definitely proud of the effort and the fight they had.”
Arlington netted its third goal with a man advantage off a rebound in front at 9:42 in the second period. Feehan’s lone goal came with 3:59 to go in the third, coming off the tape of Julia Tamul during a 2-on-1 break.
Brooke Borges was credited with the assist on the score.
The score from Tamul put some life into the bench for the seventh-seeded Shamrocks, who were desperately looking for something to go their way.
“It was huge. If they didn’t get that fourth goal before the end of the second, we might have had a little momentum going into the third,” Cripps said. “(Arlington) definitely a powerhouse and knew to go right after us after we got that goal.”
Arlington answered two minutes later to make it a three-goal game at 4-1 at the end of the second period. To cap off the scoring, Arlington’s Jennifer Bannon put one home on a backhand with 10 minutes to go in regulation.
Avery Blanchard had 30 saves in goal for Feehan.
For a new program, in the scheme of things, Cripps said this season is one to look at and be proud of as it moves forward into the offseason.
“The girls were sad but also proud of their accomplishments this season,” Cripps said. “We said there’s only two teams really happy at the end of the season, the winner of Division 1 and Division 2. I think they should be proud of themselves for being a third-year program and winning two playoff games.”