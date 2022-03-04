ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls hockey team let the MIAA Division 1 state tourney competition know that it has arrived — and it doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.
The seventh-seeded Shamrocks hit the ice at New England Sports Village on Friday for their first-ever state tourney game in the three-year history of the program and came away with a scintillating 8-2 win over No. 26 seed Arlington Catholic High.
Bishop Feehan (12-6-3) will next host No. 23 seed Newton North, which upset No. 10 seed Hingham 2-0 in their first-round game, with the date and time to be determined.
Sophomore forward Molly Braga and freshman forward Julia Tamul each scored a pair of goals for the Shamrocks, who had managed only five wins in their first two seasons combined.
“We reminded them that they would have some jitters at first, but to just get the puck deep the first couple of shifts in the period,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Cripps said. “They just got better after that and you could see the confidence in them growing.”
Braga opened the Shamrocks’ scoring onslaught at 12:40 of the first period, assisted by Grace Campbell and Grace Nelson. Two minutes later, Tamul notched her first goal of the game with Chloe Bryda earning the assist.
Arlington Catholic got one back shortly after to pull within 2-1, but Brooke Borges puts in a rebound off a Caitlin Kelley shot with three minutes remaining in the period to give the Shamrocks a 3-1 lead at the first intermission.
Bishop Feehan, which outshot Arlington Catholic 35-22, continued to put the puck on net in the second period as Tamul struck again, assisted by Campbell and Alison Styles to make it 4-1 with eight minutes showing on the clock. Kelley ended any Arlington Catholic hopes of a comeback by blasting in a goal just 30 seconds later for a commanding 5-1 lead.
The Shamrocks closed out the period with unassisted goals from Braga at 6:38 and Bryda again at 5:36 to open the lead to 7-1 as Feehan led 7-2 by the end of the period.
Feehan’s Avery Lough tallied the lone goal of the final period, assisted by Lindsey Laliberte with five minutes left to play.
“They’ve really matured over the year,” Cripps said. “Everyone played well, but Braga had the best full 45 minutes, and the most complete game, of her short high school career.”
Avery Blanchard picked up the win in goal with 20 saves.
Haverhill 6, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 1Freshman Madeline Martin scored the lone goal for No. 24 Mansfield/OA/Foxoro in their Division 1 first-round loss to ninth seed Haverhill at Veterans Memorial Rink.